WWE RAW Results - May 2, 2022, Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 2, 2022): Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC, courtesy of Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com

Your announcers are Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith, and Corey Graves.

We begin with a look at what happened on Smackdown during the contract signing.

Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman make their way to the ring.

Paul says that if they remember correctly, this is the part of the show where Paul welcomes everyone to Raw. Paul says it is a treat for you watching on TV and better for those of you in the building. You should stand on your feet because now it is time you get a chance to revel in the greatness of your tribal chief.

Roman takes the mic and he tells the entire state of North Carolina to acknowledge him.

Randy Orton and Riddle come from out of nowhere to hit RKOs on Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring, now that his music plays and he has his sword.

Drew points at Roman with his sword and then he gets on the apron. Drew drops his sword before entering the ring while Riddle and Orton leave the ring.

Drew punches Roman and Roman punches back. Roman backs Drew into the corner and connects with clotheslines. Drew with kicks and punches in the corner. The Usos attack Drew from behind so Orton and Riddle return to the ring.

Officials finally show up while there is pandemonium.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Moments Ago Moment of what just happened with the six men who will battle on Sunday at Backlash.

Byron mentions that they will all be at Smackdown on Friday night.

We go to comments from the Street Profits earlier today and Ezekiel shows up to introduce himself to Montez and Angelo. Montez has a cup for Ezekiel so they can drink together.

Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens show up and Kevin tells Montez and Angelo that is Elias. Chad shooooshes everyone. Chad says he did his research and he found out that lie detector tests can be beaten. Kevin says they will find a way to prove that he is Elias.

Angelo suggests that they meet in a six man tag match tonight.

Match Number One; Kevin Owens, Chad Gable, and Otis versus Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Ezekiel

Dawkins and Chad start things off and Dawkins with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Dawkins with a leap frog and he sends Gable into the ropes. Gable with a gutwrench and Dawkins escapes. Dawkins with a flying back elbow. Ford tags in and they hit a double flap jack for a near fall. Ford with an arm bar. Ford with a wrist lock and Gable with a reversal and a drop toe hold into an arm bar. Ford with an arm drag and drop kick. Otis comes in and Ford with a drop kick and then Dawkins joins for a double drop kick but Otis stays on his feet. Ezekiel comes in for a triple drop kick that sends Otis to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gable with an arm bar on Ford. We see Otis hits a splash on Ford during the commercial break. Back to live action and Gable with a wrist lock. Gable sends Ford to the apron and Ford with shoulders and Ford tries to flip into the ring but Gable counters and hits a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Owens tags in and he kicks Ford and dances. Owens with a short arm clothesline and a back senton followed by a moonsault for a near fall. Owens goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Ford lands on his feet and he hits an enzuigiri. Ezekiel and Gable tag in and Ezekiel with a clothesline and back elbow.

Gable with a kick and Ezekiel with a spinebuster. Ezekiel with a jumping knee to Otis to send him to the floor. Ezekiel with chops and he hits a mule kick. Ezekiel with a Stinger Splash into the corner followed by a delayed twisting suplex for a near fall. Otis sends Ezekiel into the corner and Otis sends Ford over the top rope with an exploder. Dawkins sends Otis to the floor. Owens with a super kick to Dawkins. Ezekiel with a double leg take down and punches. Gable goes for a German suplex but Ezekiel blocks it. Gable distracts the referee and Owens trips Ezekiel. Gable with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: Kevin Owens, Chad Gable, and Otis

AJ Styles is in the back with Kevin Patrick.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin Patrick is still with AJ Styles. Kevin mentions there is a stipulation for his match tonight.

AJ says this is about Edge. AJ says he had Edge beaten at Wrestlemania and Damian Priest distracted him and that was how Edge won. AJ suggests upping the ante. AJ says if he beats Damian Priest tonight, Damian is banned from ringside. If AJ cannot win, Priest will be allowed to be at ringside.

We take a look back at what happened during Sonya Deville's delusional attempts to win the Raw Women's Championship last week and what happened after the match with Carmella and Zelina Vega.

Sonya Deville is in the office with Adam Pearce. She says she does not know why there is an investigation.

Adam says that it is upper management who is doing the investigation. They want Sonya to compete again, without any excecutive power. Adam says he has put her in a tag match with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch against Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Asuka.

Sonya suggests that it be a No Holds Barred Match. Adam says that Sonya is not an official tonight.

Byron Saxton is in the ring with Kurt Hanson. Byron asks why would he sign up for this? Kurt says he signed up for this match because he always wanted to work and compete on Raw in his home town of Greensboro. For years, I worked down the street at Skinny's Barbecue dreaming about this moment.

Match Number Two: Veer Mahaan versus Burt Hanson

Veer runs Hanson into the turnbuckles and punches him. Hanson with an uppercut and Veer biels Hanson across the ring. Veer with a knee to the midsection and more knees. Veer with a knee to the midsection. Veer with a Thesz Press and he sets for the clothesline. Veer with a seated splash and the Cervical Clutch that forces Hanson to tap out.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

After the match, Veer kicks Hanson to the floor. Veer puts Hanson the bottom rope and he reapplies the cervical clutch.

We take a look back at Edge and Damian Priest's attack on AJ Styles in the realm of the flashing lights a few weeks ago.

Edge says they are Judgment Day. He says he knows that most of you can't stand to look at yourselves in the mirror. I know that most of you probably don't like him any more. You are probably like everyone else and you despise me. It is because you despise yourself. You cannot look at yourselves in the mirror because it would make you phsycially ill. Edge says it is a miracle you can put on your shoes, waddle out, and find your seats. Edge says if Greensboro would be substantial enough to have a professional team, they would be called the Lemmings. THat would be a group of rodents that would move into mass destruction.

Edge tells AJ not to be a lemming. By not staying at home with your wife and kids, you are moving head first into pain and judgment at Backlash.

Edge calls the crowd a bunch of peons and then he antagonizes the crowd some more. Edge says you played your political games and made sure that if you beat Damian tonight, he is barred from ringside on Sunday. You will find out the punishment . . .

AJ Styles' music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Match Number Three: Damian Priest (with Edge) versus AJ Styles in an If AJ wins, Damian is banned from ringside on Sunday, but if he loses, then nothing changes

AJ punches Priest and then chops and punches him. AJ with an elbow to the back fo the head. Priest with punches and a chop. Priest with a boot to AJ. Priest kicks AJ under the ropes. Priest with a Broken Arrow for a near fall. Priest with an arm bar. AJ with a back elbow and Priest and AJ go over the top rope to the floor. AJ gets back in the ring and he hits a slingshot forearm to Priest on the floor. AJ has some words for Edge before sending Priest into the apron and ring post. Priest sends AJ back into the ring. AJ goes back to the floor and Priest sends AJ shoulder first into the ring post.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Styles with a forearm in the corner. Priest with a knee and a spinning heel kick for a near fall. Priest with a forearm after putting AJ on the turnbuckles. Priest with another forearm and he goes up top. Priest sets for a superplex and AJ slides under and he gets AJ on his shoulders for a spinning torture rack bomb for a near fall. Styles sets for a Styles Clash but Priest counters and AJ holds on for a sunset flip. Priest with a kick to the shoulder but AJ with an enzuigiri. Priest with a back breaker for a near fall. Priest gets AJ up for a Razor's Edge but AJ gets to his feet and he hits a Pele Kick.

Priest sends AJ to the apron and AJ with a forearm. AJ sets for the Phenomenal Forearm and Priest grabs AJ by the throat and hits South of Heaven for a near fall. AJ with elbows but Priest boxes the ears and sets for a spinning back heel kick. AJ goes for a Calf Crusher but Edge gets on the apron to distract AJ. AJ with an O'Connor Roll for the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Edge attacks AJ and punches him many times. Edge gives AJ to Edge for Final Reckoning. Priest holds the arm as Edge brings in chairs for an arm based conchairto.

Finn Balor comes to the ring and he attacks Priest and Edge. Balor with sling blade to Priest and then Edge leaves the ring.

AJ and Balor go Too Sweet and hug.

Omos is in the back with MVP.

Cedric Alexander comes up to MVP and he says he wants to talk to him. Alexander says if it wasn't for Lashley's ego, they would be running Raw.

Porter says he appreciates that Alexander can see that and that he accepts what happened. Porter say he has moved on to bigger and better things. He needs to talk to Omos about beating Bobby at Backlash.

Alexander says he wants to show Porter what he can do by facing Lashley.

Porter says they will be watching.

Omos tells Alexander it is time for him to go.

Miz makes his way to the ring for MizTV.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV. He says he had the honor to host the youngest United States champion in history but his show was hijacked by the man that time forgot, but Miz wants to be the bigger man and bring him out. Miz welcomes Mustafa Ali.

Miz says this audience is ready to see you and Miz says he is happy to see him. Miz asks if he can call him Moost and Ali's mic is not working. Miz apologizes for the technical difficulties. Miz says he was giving career advice to Theory and you cane out and interrupted. Miz asks if his act of desperation is because he was never a champion or because people forgot about him during his hiatus. Miz tells Moost not to go to Twitter to complain.

Ali takes Miz' mic and he says they have one thing to complain about and it is that you still work here. Ali says the difference between them is that when you feel your voice is unheard, you go to the powers that be and whine. Ali says when he is unheard, he goes to the people. They are the only ones that matter.

Miz takes his mic back. He says that Ali will live to regret that.

US Champion Theory makes his way to the ring.

Theory apologizes for interrupting.

Miz appreciates that Theory apologized.

Theory says that he has something to say that people want to hear. It's been bothering him. You weren't able to prepare for your match last week. Theory says that he talked to Mr. McMahon to have that loss removed from the record books.

Miz thanks Theory.

Theory says that is the least he can do when a schmuck like this wanted to take advantage. What did you do to deserve a title match.

Ali says they talk too much. He understands that Miz is embarrassed. Ali says he does not want an opportunity handed to him, he wants to fight for it.

Theory says he has spoken to his mentor and you get a non-title match tonight. Theory says it will not go too well for Ali. Theory says Ali cannot beat him because he is the youngest US champion in history and he does not know if Ali can handle all that heat.

Ali says if there is anyone who can handle the heat, it is him. Ali accepts the match.

Theory says Miz deserves a second chance. Your match will be against him and the Miz in a handicap match.

Match Number Four: Mustafa Ali versus Miz and Theory

The match is joined in progress and Miz with a sunset flip but Ali rolls through and stomps on the leg and kicks Miz. Ali with a flying forearm and chop. Ali goes through the ropes to the floor when Theory pulls the ropes open. Theory tags in. Theory pie faces Ali. Theory with punches and a snap mare and boot to the chest for a near fall. Theory with a reverse chin lock. Miz tags in and he kicks Ali in the corner. Miz misses a kick and Ali with a chop. Miz with an Irish whip and Ali drop kicks Theory off the apron. Ali avoids a splash into the corner and hits a rolling neck breaker for a near fall. Theory sends Ali through the ropes to the floor. Theory goes after Ali and Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

Winners: Miz and Theory

After the match, Ciampa hits Ali from behind and stands over Ali.

We go to Reggie from earlier today. He is walking in the back with Dana and he is asking about the honeymoon. Dana says that Reggie is out of his mind.

R Truth is with Akira Tozawa and Tamina.

Dana yells at Truth for trying to pin her last week.

Truth says it was a test. He says he needs his baby back and he feels empty inside.

Tamina says her waist is empty.

Nikki A.S.H. attacks Dana from behind and pins Dana to become the new 24/7 Champion.

Dana yells at Reggie for not protecting her as Nikki and the rest of the chase pack run away.

Dana tells Reggie to get her a rematch if he wants to save the marriage.

Match Number Five: Dana Brooke (with Reggie Brooke) versus Nikki A.S.H. for the WWE 24/7 Championship

Nikki tells Dana she is nothing and she kicks Dana in the midsection. Dana with a double sledge to the midsection and she sends Nikki into the turnbuckles. Nikki with an Irish whip and Dana sends Nikki to the floor. Nikki stops a baseball slide by putting Dana in the ring apron and Nikki with forearms and a pose. They return to the ring and Nikki gets a near fall. Dana with a punch. Dana sends Nikki into the turnbuckles followed by a flip neck breaker for the three count/

Winner: Dana Brooke (new champion)

Tozawa with a cover for a near fall. Truth makes the save and then Truth covers Dana for a near fall. Dana gets to the floor and Reggie rolls her up.

Dana says she wants a divorce.

We take a look at what happened last week with Becky Lynch and Asuka.

Kevin Patrick is with Becky Lynch.

Kevin asks Becky about Asuka's return last week.

Becky says she knows what happened. Do you know the kind of bravery that it took to say that she hit rock bottom, only to have Asuka, the woman she handed the title to, to come out and disrespect her at her worst time. Becky says she held up her end of the deal, but Asuka didn't. Becky says this is her comeback story and starts with ending Asuka.

We go to commercial.

Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring.

Seth says the time has finally come. Last week, we celebrated 20 years of Randy Orton and that was okay but it got me thinking. We need to celebrate somebody who deserves it, who is underappreciated, and undervalued. We should celebrate a visionary. Tonight is Seth Rollins Appreciation Night.

Seth gets a spotlight.

The crowd hums his entrance music and Seth says it is giving him chills.

Seth Rollins in the spotlight.

The crowd chants for Cody and Seth says funny you should mention that jerk. He tried to steal his spotlight at Wrestlemania. At Backlash, I am going to show the entire world why you can't steal his spotlight because Seth Rollins is the spotlight. Seth tells everyone to shut up and stop chanting for Cody.

Seth says some of you have forgotten how good he is. You get wrapped up in this American Nightmare fantasy and you forget that he is the standard bearer in this industry. Seth says he had his people put together the greatest highlight reel.

Instead of a highlight reel, Cody Rhodes' music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Seth asks Cody why is he sticking his nose where it doesn't belong? It is his appreciation night. If you aren't here to give me flowers, get out of here.

Cody congratulates Seth. He asks Seth what is this all about? The unraveling at the seams? It is like my victory at Wrestlemania is an albatross around your neck that you cannot get rid of. You are in this horrible Johnny Polo get up. Cody says his hypocrisy knows no bounds. I have been a professional and a gentleman. You are going to cross a line before Backlash that you don't want to cross. You are one of the best wrestlers in the last 20 years and that would be true. I could tell you that you are delusional and that would be true.

Seth questions Cody calling him delusional. The American Dream Dusty Rhodes wrestled hundreds if not thousands of times in this arena. Just like you, he was an egomaniac who thought he was larger than life and transcended the business. it does not look like the apple has fallen far from the tree. Dusty was delusional and so are you. Dusty wanted to be the WWE Champion, but he wasn't good enough. As long as he is here, you're not good enough either.

Seth cackles and then he punches Cody.

Cody punches Seth and he hits a Cody Cutter.

Cody throws Seth's jacket into the crowd.

We take a look at the arm wrestling match between Bobby Lashley and Omos from last week.

Match Number Five: Bobby Lashley (with fake birthday cake platform) versus Cedric Alexander

Before they lock up, Omos' music plays and Alexander hits Lashley from behind. Alexander punches Lashley in the corner while Porter gives his commentary. Porter asks Lashley what is he going to do on Sunday when Omos gets his hands on you. Lashley misses a spear when Alexander moves and Alexander with a drop kick to the leg. Alexander with boots to the back while Porter only angers Lashley with his comments. Alexander sends Lashley go the floor. Alexander goes for a suicide dive and Lashley blocks it and sends Alexander into the ringside barrier. Lashley runs Alexander into the ring post. Lashley with a spear and a full nelson to force Alexander to tap out.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

After the match, Omos starts to head towards the ring and Porter stops him and tells him to wait for Sunday.

Liv Morgan is in the back and she is getting ready to be interviewed by Sarah Schreiber.

We are back and we see what happened two weeks ago when Liv was not there to help Rhea Ripley when they lost their tag title match.

Sarah asks why did she ambush Rhea last week. Liv says that she did what Rhea did the week before. Liv says that Rhea is not disappointed in her, but she is disappointed in herself.

We take a look at Finn Balor coming to save AJ Styles from Damian Priest and Edge in a moment that was too sweet.

The announcers run through the card for Backlash on Sunday.

