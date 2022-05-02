John Cena Is Entering The World Of Cocktails

“I got a lot of my business education after the events, being able to sit with the people I’ve watched and admired and we’ve shared beer and bourbon and a bunch of stories. That actually brought me here.”

Cena commented on the cocktail, which took 18 months of development with Thomas Ashbourne:

Cena will be joining other celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Rosario Dawson with each celebrity getting their own cocktail to promote.

A report from Bloomberg reveals the veteran WWE Superstar is co-founding a new premixed cocktail brand called Thomas Ashbourne.

John Cena is heading into the world of cocktails.

