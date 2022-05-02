WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Alberto El Patron Announces The Death Of His Ex-Wife
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 02, 2022
Alberto El Patron, formally Del Rio of WWE has announced that his ex-wife, the mother of his children has sadly passed away aged 39.
A few days ago Alberto put out a plea asking for blood donations. Today he released the following statement on social media:
"Es con dolor en mi corazón y con el alma desgarrada que oficialmente confirmo el inesperado y lamentable fallecimiento de Ángela Velkei, madre de mis tres hijos. Ángela fue un ser humano excepcional y una madre ejemplar para mis tres hijos. Agradezco a todos y todas las personas"
Translated from Spanish by Google:
"It is with pain in my heart and with a torn soul that I officially confirm the unexpected and unfortunate death of Ángela Velkei, mother of my three children. Angela was an exceptional human being and an exemplary mother to my three children. I thank each and everyone"
WrestlingNewsSource.com sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to El Patron and his family at this difficult time.
Es con dolor en mi corazón y con el alma desgarrada que oficialmente confirmo el inesperado y lamentable fallecimiento de Ángela Velkei, madre de mis tres hijos. Ángela fue un ser humano excepcional y una madre ejemplar para mis tres hijos. Agradezco a todos y todas las personas pic.twitter.com/o7FqB5Oqzp