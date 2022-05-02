WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Origins Of "The Worm" Move In WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 02, 2022
Scotty 2 Hotty recently joined the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast with WWE Hall Of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL. During the interview on the show, he discussed the origins of "The Worm" move he made popular during his time in WWE.
“I was doing it when Brian and I were still just Too Much, before the Too Cool thing. I would just do it on the entrances and stuff like that. I wouldn’t really do it in the match. But then once we became Too Cool, we did a backstage pre-tape for Sunday Night Heat saying that Too Much was no more and now we are Too Cool. The next day, we were in Portland, Maine, of all places, and Brian tore his ACL. So he’s out for six months or so. They put me on some house shows in the meantime by myself. I knew I had this new character to work on so I was just throwing sh*t out there. I remember working with Albert and I would lay him out by the ropes and I would just run and hit the other ropes. I grabbed the ropes and put on the brakes and I would just stop down and worm across to him. I was dropping elbows and headbutts and all kinds of different stuff just trying it out. I didn’t know what I had, but I knew I was getting a reaction from the audience, just from worming across to him.
"“Then at some point, I just started hopping to get to the other side. That’s when I heard Lawler on RAW one night, say ‘W-O-R-M’, so now I need to make it four hops, and then with each one, ask him to keep doing that on commentary. Sure enough, it just worked. It conditioned the audience over the next month or so and they were spelling it out. Every little piece of it just kind of fell into place over time. It brought the audience into the match because they got to be the ones that yelled W-O-R-M. It’s kind of like everybody’s catchphrases. It brought them in and made them part of a part of the show, which was something really big at the time.”
