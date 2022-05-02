Gunther Gives His Thoughts On Boxer Tyson Fury, If He Would Wrestle Him and More

“He hasn’t, but nobody ever asks me for one, to be honest, it hasn’t happened. I think he can take it, he’ll be fine, he’s a tough man.”

“It might be tricky with the chops though, he’s got a long reach, he’s got long arms himself.” “I should not try to get that close. I might need to go to the legs more than that.”

“Actually, we watched the fight in the locker room the other day, massive crowd, really crazy. It’s great because he’s so unorthodox I think, he doesn’t look like the best athlete in the world, but in his sport, he is. If I will get the chance to wrestle him in WWE, I will definitely be very open to that.”

“To be honest, it seems like from what you see, he’s been around WWE.” “And from what you hear, it seems to be like a cool guy and a pretty laid-back person. He’s one of the best of all time in his sport. I’m not a big boxing fan, but Ludwig is into boxing, he boxed himself in his youth. Sometimes I talk to him about it, and then I pick things up.”

WWE Superstar Gunther was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling during which they asked him about Heavyweight Boxing Star Tyson Fury. Gunther revealed he is not a big boxing fan, though if Fury were to return to the WWE he would be open to stepping in the ring with him.

» More News From This Feed

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - WM Backlash Go-Home Episode, The Bloodline Appearing, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with the final build toward WrestleMania Backlash which takes place on Saturday. WWE has not announc[...] May 02 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with the final build toward WrestleMania Backlash which takes place on Saturday. WWE has not announc[...]

Mick Foley On Undertaker’s Hall of Fame Speech, Managing FTR and More

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on the "In The Kliq" podcast to talk about Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary with WWE, The Undertaker’s Hall Of Fame speech, and his one-man show. Che[...] May 02 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on the "In The Kliq" podcast to talk about Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary with WWE, The Undertaker’s Hall Of Fame speech, and his one-man show. Che[...]

Update On Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Feud

On last Friday's WWE SmackDown, it appeared the feud between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns had re-ignited after they got into a brawl on the episode. The brawl resulted in a six-man tag being set for[...] May 02 - On last Friday's WWE SmackDown, it appeared the feud between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns had re-ignited after they got into a brawl on the episode. The brawl resulted in a six-man tag being set for[...]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today

From a WWE ring to the bright lights of Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s career has gone from strength to strength, and today he reaches another big milestone, this time a birt[...] May 02 - From a WWE ring to the bright lights of Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s career has gone from strength to strength, and today he reaches another big milestone, this time a birt[...]

Ryback to Vince McMahon: "Your clock is ticking, old man."

Former WWE star Ryback took to Twitter today to rant about Vince McMahon. Here's what he had to say: “@VinceMcMahon like most promoters has an insatiable urge to have control. He had no contr[...] May 02 - Former WWE star Ryback took to Twitter today to rant about Vince McMahon. Here's what he had to say: “@VinceMcMahon like most promoters has an insatiable urge to have control. He had no contr[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty On The Origins Of "The Worm" Move In WWE

Scotty 2 Hotty recently joined the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast with WWE Hall Of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL. During the interview on the show, he discussed the origins of "The Worm" [...] May 02 - Scotty 2 Hotty recently joined the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast with WWE Hall Of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL. During the interview on the show, he discussed the origins of "The Worm" [...]

Matt Hardy Reflects On Police Getting Called During One Of His Matches

On the most recent episode of the "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the AEW star reflected on his Total Nonstop Deletion match during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. At one point he discussed th[...] May 02 - On the most recent episode of the "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the AEW star reflected on his Total Nonstop Deletion match during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. At one point he discussed th[...]

Gunther Gives His Thoughts On Boxer Tyson Fury, If He Would Wrestle Him and More

WWE Superstar Gunther was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling during which they asked him about Heavyweight Boxing Star Tyson Fury. Gunther revealed he is not a big boxing fan, though if Fury[...] May 02 - WWE Superstar Gunther was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling during which they asked him about Heavyweight Boxing Star Tyson Fury. Gunther revealed he is not a big boxing fan, though if Fury[...]

Nikkita Lyons Has Been Well Received Backstage In WWE

Nikkita Lyons is reportedly being very well received backstage in WWE with many hoping she will be a future star on the main roster. Lyons only made her WWE NXT 2.0 in February but has gone over well[...] May 02 - Nikkita Lyons is reportedly being very well received backstage in WWE with many hoping she will be a future star on the main roster. Lyons only made her WWE NXT 2.0 in February but has gone over well[...]

Riddle’s Lady Friend Throws Shade At His Ex-Wife, WWE Sunday Stunner Results (1/5/22), More

- As recently reported Lisa Rennie confirmed in a post on Instagram that she and Riddle had divorced in the last month or so after Riddle admitted to an affair. On social media, Riddle’s friend [...] May 02 - - As recently reported Lisa Rennie confirmed in a post on Instagram that she and Riddle had divorced in the last month or so after Riddle admitted to an affair. On social media, Riddle’s friend [...]

SPOILERS From Sunday’s AEW Dark Taping, Over 35 Matches Taped

On Sunday, AEW taped many matches at Universal Studios for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark, and the results can be read below courtesy of F4WOnline: SESSION ONE: - John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth- Sh[...] May 02 - On Sunday, AEW taped many matches at Universal Studios for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark, and the results can be read below courtesy of F4WOnline: SESSION ONE: - John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth- Sh[...]

Card Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Cheeseburger, Anthony Ogogo, More

The match card for tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation has been announced. The show will air at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on the official AEW YouTube channel: - Tony Nese vs. Cheeseburger - Max Caster vs. Zack Clay[...] May 02 - The match card for tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation has been announced. The show will air at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on the official AEW YouTube channel: - Tony Nese vs. Cheeseburger - Max Caster vs. Zack Clay[...]

Rhea Ripley Dating AEW Star, Parker Boudreax…Is Back, Naomi & Sasha Banks Fly Neon

- Rhea Ripley is dating AEW star Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy in WWE). Ripley confirmed the news when a fan asked what Buddy has that she doesn’t and Ripley responded "Me." - WWE released NXT s[...] May 02 - - Rhea Ripley is dating AEW star Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy in WWE). Ripley confirmed the news when a fan asked what Buddy has that she doesn’t and Ripley responded "Me." - WWE released NXT s[...]

W. Morrissey Talks WWE Firing, DDP Helping Overcome His Alcohol Addiction

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey spoke about dealing with his alcohol addiction. “Like 2017, the drinking was really out of hand. It was easy to hide. So[...] May 01 - During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey spoke about dealing with his alcohol addiction. “Like 2017, the drinking was really out of hand. It was easy to hide. So[...]

AEW Star Keith Lee Files For New Trademark with USPTO

AEW star Keith Lee has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is "Essence of Excellence." Below are is the filing use for the trademark: Hats; Sh[...] May 01 - AEW star Keith Lee has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is "Essence of Excellence." Below are is the filing use for the trademark: Hats; Sh[...]

WWE Live Event Results From Leipzig, Germany (5/1/22), Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

The results from the WWE Live event in Leipzig Germany are now available courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com. - Ricochet defeated Butch to retain the Intercontinental title - Charlotte Flair defeated [...] May 01 - The results from the WWE Live event in Leipzig Germany are now available courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com. - Ricochet defeated Butch to retain the Intercontinental title - Charlotte Flair defeated [...]

Producers For Last Week's Episodes Of WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check out who below: RAW: - The Randy Orton celebration and eight-man tag, were produced by Jamie Nobl[...] May 01 - Fightful Select has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check out who below: RAW: - The Randy Orton celebration and eight-man tag, were produced by Jamie Nobl[...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 14 Years Ago, Scott Steiner Gifted The Wrestling World A Math Lesson

Scott Steiner's Math Promo Sacrifice 2008 ACTUAL FOOTAGE [...] May 01 - Scott Steiner's Math Promo Sacrifice 2008 ACTUAL FOOTAGE [...]

📺 WATCH: AEW Posts A New Promo For The Forbidden Door PPV Ft. The Hardys

AEW posted the following on Twitter: "#TheHardys are on a brand new expedition for gold as they prepare for #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR LIVE from the @UnitedCenterin Chicago on Sunday June 26! Ticket[...] May 01 - AEW posted the following on Twitter: "#TheHardys are on a brand new expedition for gold as they prepare for #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR LIVE from the @UnitedCenterin Chicago on Sunday June 26! Ticket[...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 3 Years Ago, Jon Moxley Announced His Free Agency In Video

Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by WrestleTownAA Just a few weeks later Moxley signed with AEW, they released the following statement at the time: AEW Signs Superstar Jon Moxley [...] May 01 - Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by WrestleTownAA Just a few weeks later Moxley signed with AEW, they released the following statement at the time: AEW Signs Superstar Jon Moxley [...]

Kurt Angle Believes Chris Jericho Is Now Greater Than Shawn Michaels

Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, where he touched on why he believes Chris Jericho may be the greatest of all time. "What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing [...] May 01 - Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, where he touched on why he believes Chris Jericho may be the greatest of all time. "What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing [...]

Dark Side of the Ring Not Renewed For Fourth Season

VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. During the latest edition of the Wr[...] May 01 - VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. During the latest edition of the Wr[...]

Athena, FKA Ember Moon, Loves The Freedom Of Independent Wrestling

Athena, formerly known in WWE as Ember Moon, spoke today with Chris Van Vliet about what she enjoys about today's independent wrestling scene. “Yeah it’s great to create without a filte[...] May 01 - Athena, formerly known in WWE as Ember Moon, spoke today with Chris Van Vliet about what she enjoys about today's independent wrestling scene. “Yeah it’s great to create without a filte[...]

Former WWE North American Champion Debuts At Tonight's AEW Dark Tapings

Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the taping have surfaced on social media: Hey! That's @LEONRUFF_ [...] May 01 - Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the taping have surfaced on social media: Hey! That's @LEONRUFF_ [...]