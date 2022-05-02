Nikkita Lyons Has Been Well Received Backstage In WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 02, 2022
Nikkita Lyons is reportedly being very well received backstage in WWE with many hoping she will be a future star on the main roster.
Lyons only made her WWE NXT 2.0 in February but has gone over well at events and on social media. She is currently set to feud with Natalya a ring veteran so that is a good sign they have high hopes for her going forward.
On the
Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the buzz Lyons is getting.
"Yea, I think that they like the reaction that she got,” Meltzer said. “I don’t see her as a Bron Breakker type of thing where they fast track her where as Bron Breakker and Gable Steveson are probably gonna get fast tracked up [to the main roster]. She’s over. I don’t even know if they knew how over she was gonna get at first. Yea, I can see taking advantage of something that’s there."
Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend: WWE NXT, April 26, 2022
VIDEO
