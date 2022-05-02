Riddle’s Lady Friend Throws Shade At His Ex-Wife, WWE Sunday Stunner Results (1/5/22), More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 02, 2022
- As recently reported Lisa Rennie confirmed in a post on Instagram that she and Riddle had divorced in the last month or so after Riddle admitted to an affair. On social media, Riddle’s friend Daniella Petrow
posted a lip-synced video taking a shot at Lisa, she said, "I don’t care who had you first, you look better with me. Much, much better with me … respectfully."
- Check out the results from WWE Sunday Stunner from EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA, courtesy of
Wrestling Body Slam:
- The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
- WWE U.S. Title: Theory (c) def. Finn Balor
- Omos def. Reggie
- AJ Styles def. Damian Priest via DQ when Priest hits Styles with a chair.
- Ezekiel def. The Miz
- Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
- WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) d Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, andLiv Morgan
