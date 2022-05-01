“After I had that first seizure in Philadelphia back in 2018, he got in touch with me. He said, ‘You know if you’re ever ready to come down here and visit Atlanta, I’d really like to help you.’ I guess in May of 2019 is when I went down to Atlanta to link up with him just hanging out, working out, and talking. We developed a relationship and a bond. He’s helped me tremendously. He was very instrumental in getting me through rehab the first time.”

On how DDP helped him in his road to recovery:

“Initially it was a small, very small relief because I had known it was coming, but that uncertainty can really eat you alive, especially at night. You’re trying to fall asleep and you kind of know it’s coming, but you’re not sure. When I got released, that very small amount of time was a relief. But the drinking really got out of hand at that point. I had a roof over my head. I had plenty of money in the bank. I had no responsibilities anymore. I had no one to keep me accountable, and I was by myself kind of in Tampa, Florida, where no one, none of my family members or my friends from home were around to check on me. It was a recipe for disaster, and it really got bad. Looking back now, I’m very, very fortunate that the consequences – I faced some very bad consequences, but I’m very fortunate the consequences didn’t end up worse.”

“Like 2017, the drinking was really out of hand. It was easy to hide. So I was hiding it from a lot of people. I got injured and came back and was just in a bad place mentally. I just kept drinking and fucking up. It got completely out of hand to the point where everybody was noticing. There was no hiding it anymore. It’s sad to say but, at the time, I knew everyone knew but I still didn’t give a fuck. I don’t know what switch flipped in my head.”

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey spoke about dealing with his alcohol addiction.

W. Morrissey Talks WWE Firing, DDP Helping Overcome His Alcohol Addiction

AEW Star Keith Lee Files For New Trademark with USPTO

AEW star Keith Lee has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is "Essence of Excellence." Below are is the filing use for the trademark: Hats; Sh[...] May 01 - AEW star Keith Lee has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is "Essence of Excellence." Below are is the filing use for the trademark: Hats; Sh[...]

WWE Live Event Results From Leipzig, Germany (5/1/22), Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

The results from the WWE Live event in Leipzig Germany are now available courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com. - Ricochet defeated Butch to retain the Intercontinental title - Charlotte Flair defeated [...] May 01 - The results from the WWE Live event in Leipzig Germany are now available courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com. - Ricochet defeated Butch to retain the Intercontinental title - Charlotte Flair defeated [...]

Producers For Last Week's Episodes Of WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check out who below: RAW: - The Randy Orton celebration and eight-man tag, were produced by Jamie Nobl[...] May 01 - Fightful Select has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check out who below: RAW: - The Randy Orton celebration and eight-man tag, were produced by Jamie Nobl[...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 14 Years Ago, Scott Steiner Gifted The Wrestling World A Math Lesson

Scott Steiner's Math Promo Sacrifice 2008 ACTUAL FOOTAGE [...] May 01 - Scott Steiner's Math Promo Sacrifice 2008 ACTUAL FOOTAGE [...]

📺 WATCH: AEW Posts A New Promo For The Forbidden Door PPV Ft. The Hardys

AEW posted the following on Twitter: "#TheHardys are on a brand new expedition for gold as they prepare for #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR LIVE from the @UnitedCenterin Chicago on Sunday June 26! Ticket[...] May 01 - AEW posted the following on Twitter: "#TheHardys are on a brand new expedition for gold as they prepare for #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR LIVE from the @UnitedCenterin Chicago on Sunday June 26! Ticket[...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 3 Years Ago, Jon Moxley Announced His Free Agency In Video

Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by WrestleTownAA Just a few weeks later Moxley signed with AEW, they released the following statement at the time: AEW Signs Superstar Jon Moxley [...] May 01 - Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by WrestleTownAA Just a few weeks later Moxley signed with AEW, they released the following statement at the time: AEW Signs Superstar Jon Moxley [...]

Kurt Angle Believes Chris Jericho Is Now Greater Than Shawn Michaels

Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, where he touched on why he believes Chris Jericho may be the greatest of all time. "What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing [...] May 01 - Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, where he touched on why he believes Chris Jericho may be the greatest of all time. "What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing [...]

Dark Side of the Ring Not Renewed For Fourth Season

VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. During the latest edition of the Wr[...] May 01 - VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. During the latest edition of the Wr[...]

Athena, FKA Ember Moon, Loves The Freedom Of Independent Wrestling

Athena, formerly known in WWE as Ember Moon, spoke today with Chris Van Vliet about what she enjoys about today's independent wrestling scene. “Yeah it’s great to create without a filte[...] May 01 - Athena, formerly known in WWE as Ember Moon, spoke today with Chris Van Vliet about what she enjoys about today's independent wrestling scene. “Yeah it’s great to create without a filte[...]

Former WWE North American Champion Debuts At Tonight's AEW Dark Tapings

Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the taping have surfaced on social media: Hey! That's @LEONRUFF_ [...] May 01 - Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the taping have surfaced on social media: Hey! That's @LEONRUFF_ [...]

Ric Flair Recalls Circumstance Of Clash Of The Champions 1988 Match

During the latest edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recalled his thoughts about Sting around the time of Clash of the Champions 1988. “I thought it was new and fresh. He had tha[...] May 01 - During the latest edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recalled his thoughts about Sting around the time of Clash of the Champions 1988. “I thought it was new and fresh. He had tha[...]

Matt And Lisa Riddle Divorce After Over A Decade Of Marriage

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his now ex-wife Lisa recently got divorced. Lisa revealed on Instagram is has been a month since their divorce was finalized. The pair had been separated sin[...] May 01 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his now ex-wife Lisa recently got divorced. Lisa revealed on Instagram is has been a month since their divorce was finalized. The pair had been separated sin[...]

📸 PHOTO: WWE Superstar Kane Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation

WWE Hall Of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) stepped away from a full-time career in pro wrestling when he decided to join the world of politics. This year he is seeking re-election as the Republican Mayor [...] May 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) stepped away from a full-time career in pro wrestling when he decided to join the world of politics. This year he is seeking re-election as the Republican Mayor [...]

Booker T Gives His Thoughts On The IInspiration Leaving Pro Wrestling

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about The IInspiration leaving IMPACT Wrestling. “You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what,[...] May 01 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about The IInspiration leaving IMPACT Wrestling. “You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what,[...]

WWE Live Event Results (5/1/2022) - Lakeland, FL

WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Omos defeated Reggie * MizTV segment with guests Ke[...] May 01 - WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Omos defeated Reggie * MizTV segment with guests Ke[...]

Riho Returning To AEW Soon

Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and will be working in AEW and the United States soon.[...] May 01 - Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and will be working in AEW and the United States soon.[...]

Paul Heyman Involved With Upcoming A&E Project

Paul Heyman has taken to Instagram to announce his involvement in an upcoming A&E project titled Outside The Ring. “I’ve been trying to keep this project as “top secret”[...] May 01 - Paul Heyman has taken to Instagram to announce his involvement in an upcoming A&E project titled Outside The Ring. “I’ve been trying to keep this project as “top secret”[...]

Jeff Jarrett & Vampiro Return To AAA At Triplemania XXX

During tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX event, Jeff Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came to the ring with Karen Jarrett and Rey Escorpion, insulting Latin Lover.[...] Apr 30 - During tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX event, Jeff Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came to the ring with Karen Jarrett and Rey Escorpion, insulting Latin Lover.[...]

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Win AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships At Triplemania XXX

At tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, one of the matches saw Los Vipers defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, as well as the teams of [...] Apr 30 - At tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, one of the matches saw Los Vipers defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, as well as the teams of [...]

Fuego del Sol Hospitalized With Mouth Infection

Fuego del Sol has revealed on Twitter that he is currently in the hospital due to a mouth infection. “I’ve had a horrible toothache the last few days, that’s the only reason House[...] Apr 30 - Fuego del Sol has revealed on Twitter that he is currently in the hospital due to a mouth infection. “I’ve had a horrible toothache the last few days, that’s the only reason House[...]

WWE Releases Raelyn Divine Before Having Ever Made In-Ring Debut

WWE has released Raelyn Divine. Divine signed with WWE back in 2021, but never got to make her in-ring debut. She was signed during WWE's Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam weekend last year. Divin[...] Apr 30 - WWE has released Raelyn Divine. Divine signed with WWE back in 2021, but never got to make her in-ring debut. She was signed during WWE's Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam weekend last year. Divin[...]

The Briscoes Pulled From PWG/GCW Events This Weekend, Reason Why Explained

Jay Briscoe took to Twitter to update fans as to why The Briscoes will not be appearing at their previously announced GCW and PWG shows this weekend. "Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to C[...] Apr 30 - Jay Briscoe took to Twitter to update fans as to why The Briscoes will not be appearing at their previously announced GCW and PWG shows this weekend. "Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to C[...]

Draco Anthony Released From WWE

Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out[...] Apr 30 - Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out[...]