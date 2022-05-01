Producers For Last Week's Episodes Of WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 01, 2022

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check out who below:

RAW:

- The Randy Orton celebration and eight-man tag, were produced by Jamie Noble and Ariya Daivari.

- Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari produced the Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville match.

- Shane Helms produced the Veer match.

- The Arm Wrestling Challenge between Bobby Lashley and Omos was produced by Adam Pearce

-Dana Brooke/Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa/Tamina produced by Kenny Dykstra

- Petey Williams produced the Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor match.

- The Miz TV segment and the Miz Mustafa Ali matchup were produced by Abyss and Joe Hennig.

SMACKDOWN:

- The cage match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn was produced by Abyss/Chris Park

- The Happy Talk Segment was produced by Adam Pearce and Curtis Axel

- Ricochet vs. Shanky was produced by Shawn Daivari

- Molly Holly produced the Raquel Rodriguez debut

- The Tag Team Title Unification Signing was produced by Michael Hayes & Ariya Daivari

- Tyson Kidd produced the Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler match.

– New Day/Butch/Sheamus/Ridge Holland was produced by Jamie Noble & Shane Helms

– Petey Williams produced Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi, as well as Aliya vs. Charlotte