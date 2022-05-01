» More News From This Feed

W. Morrissey Talks WWE Firing, DDP Helping Overcome His Alcohol Addiction

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey spoke about dealing with his alcohol addiction. “Like 2017, the drinki[...] May 01 - During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey spoke about dealing with his alcohol addiction. “Like 2017, the drinki[...]

AEW Star Keith Lee Files For New Trademark with USPTO

AEW star Keith Lee has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is "Essence of Excellence." Below [...] May 01 - AEW star Keith Lee has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is "Essence of Excellence." Below [...]

WWE Live Event Results From Leipzig, Germany (5/1/22), Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

The results from the WWE Live event in Leipzig Germany are now available courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com. - Ricochet defeated Butch to retain the I[...] May 01 - The results from the WWE Live event in Leipzig Germany are now available courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com. - Ricochet defeated Butch to retain the I[...]

Producers For Last Week's Episodes Of WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check out who below: RAW: - The Randy Orton celebrat[...] May 01 - Fightful Select has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check out who below: RAW: - The Randy Orton celebrat[...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 14 Years Ago, Scott Steiner Gifted The Wrestling World A Math Lesson

Scott Steiner's Math Promo Sacrifice 2008 ACTUAL FOOTAGE [...] May 01 - Scott Steiner's Math Promo Sacrifice 2008 ACTUAL FOOTAGE [...]

📺 WATCH: AEW Posts A New Promo For The Forbidden Door PPV Ft. The Hardys

AEW posted the following on Twitter: "#TheHardys are on a brand new expedition for gold as they prepare for #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR LIVE from the[...] May 01 - AEW posted the following on Twitter: "#TheHardys are on a brand new expedition for gold as they prepare for #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR LIVE from the[...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 3 Years Ago, Jon Moxley Announced His Free Agency In Video

Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by WrestleTownAA Just a few weeks later Moxley signed with AEW, they released the following statement at [...] May 01 - Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by WrestleTownAA Just a few weeks later Moxley signed with AEW, they released the following statement at [...]

Kurt Angle Believes Chris Jericho Is Now Greater Than Shawn Michaels

Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, where he touched on why he believes Chris Jericho may be the greatest of all time. "What he&rsqu[...] May 01 - Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, where he touched on why he believes Chris Jericho may be the greatest of all time. "What he&rsqu[...]

Dark Side of the Ring Not Renewed For Fourth Season

VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestl[...] May 01 - VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestl[...]

Athena, FKA Ember Moon, Loves The Freedom Of Independent Wrestling

Athena, formerly known in WWE as Ember Moon, spoke today with Chris Van Vliet about what she enjoys about today's independent wrestling scene. &ldq[...] May 01 - Athena, formerly known in WWE as Ember Moon, spoke today with Chris Van Vliet about what she enjoys about today's independent wrestling scene. &ldq[...]

Former WWE North American Champion Debuts At Tonight's AEW Dark Tapings

Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the taping have su[...] May 01 - Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the taping have su[...]

Ric Flair Recalls Circumstance Of Clash Of The Champions 1988 Match

During the latest edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recalled his thoughts about Sting around the time of Clash of the Champions 1988. [...] May 01 - During the latest edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recalled his thoughts about Sting around the time of Clash of the Champions 1988. [...]

Matt And Lisa Riddle Divorce After Over A Decade Of Marriage

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his now ex-wife Lisa recently got divorced. Lisa revealed on Instagram is has been a month since their divo[...] May 01 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his now ex-wife Lisa recently got divorced. Lisa revealed on Instagram is has been a month since their divo[...]

📸 PHOTO: WWE Superstar Kane Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation

WWE Hall Of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) stepped away from a full-time career in pro wrestling when he decided to join the world of politics. This year [...] May 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) stepped away from a full-time career in pro wrestling when he decided to join the world of politics. This year [...]

Booker T Gives His Thoughts On The IInspiration Leaving Pro Wrestling

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about The IInspiration leaving IMPACT Wrestling. “You know what, I am not surprised[...] May 01 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about The IInspiration leaving IMPACT Wrestling. “You know what, I am not surprised[...]

WWE Live Event Results (5/1/2022) - Lakeland, FL

WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Om[...] May 01 - WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Om[...]

Riho Returning To AEW Soon

Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and [...] May 01 - Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and [...]

Paul Heyman Involved With Upcoming A&E Project

Paul Heyman has taken to Instagram to announce his involvement in an upcoming A&E project titled Outside The Ring. “I’ve been tryin[...] May 01 - Paul Heyman has taken to Instagram to announce his involvement in an upcoming A&E project titled Outside The Ring. “I’ve been tryin[...]

Jeff Jarrett & Vampiro Return To AAA At Triplemania XXX

During tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX event, Jeff Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came to the ring with Karen[...] Apr 30 - During tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX event, Jeff Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came to the ring with Karen[...]

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Win AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships At Triplemania XXX

At tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, one of the matches saw Los Vipers defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against AEW stars Sam[...] Apr 30 - At tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, one of the matches saw Los Vipers defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against AEW stars Sam[...]

Fuego del Sol Hospitalized With Mouth Infection

Fuego del Sol has revealed on Twitter that he is currently in the hospital due to a mouth infection. “I’ve had a horrible toothache the[...] Apr 30 - Fuego del Sol has revealed on Twitter that he is currently in the hospital due to a mouth infection. “I’ve had a horrible toothache the[...]

WWE Releases Raelyn Divine Before Having Ever Made In-Ring Debut

WWE has released Raelyn Divine. Divine signed with WWE back in 2021, but never got to make her in-ring debut. She was signed during WWE's Las Vegas t[...] Apr 30 - WWE has released Raelyn Divine. Divine signed with WWE back in 2021, but never got to make her in-ring debut. She was signed during WWE's Las Vegas t[...]

The Briscoes Pulled From PWG/GCW Events This Weekend, Reason Why Explained

Jay Briscoe took to Twitter to update fans as to why The Briscoes will not be appearing at their previously announced GCW and PWG shows this weekend. [...] Apr 30 - Jay Briscoe took to Twitter to update fans as to why The Briscoes will not be appearing at their previously announced GCW and PWG shows this weekend. [...]

Draco Anthony Released From WWE

Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventual[...] Apr 30 - Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventual[...]