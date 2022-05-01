⏪ ON THIS DAY: 3 Years Ago, Jon Moxley Announced His Free Agency In Video

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Just a few weeks later Moxley signed with AEW, they released the following statement at the time:
AEW Signs Superstar Jon Moxley to Multi-Year Deal
-- Mox Makes Presence Known at DOUBLE OR NOTHING --
Las Vegas, NV (May 25, 2019) – In a night jam-packed with intense showdowns and incredible clashes, AEW rocked the wrestling world even further with a surprise appearance by international wrestling star Jon Moxley to close out DOUBLE OR NOTHING.
AEW confirmed tonight that it has officially signed Moxley to a full-time, multi-year agreement effective immediately. Moxley, who was twice voted as Most Popular Wrestler of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, will make his in-ring debut at FYTER FEST in Daytona Beach, FL, on Saturday, June 29.
“The arrival of Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing was the perfect ending to one of the most important nights in wrestling history,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “There was no better way to conclude an evening of new beginnings than with the introduction of the best free agent wrestler in the world. The chaotic scene that unfolded in the closing moments of Double or Nothing was emblematic of the unpredictability and explosiveness that Jon Moxley will bring to AEW. We’re very proud that Jon has signed a multi-year contract, and he is officially on the All Elite Wrestling roster!”
All Elite Wrestling AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner is DOUBLE OR NOTHING on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, followed by FYTER FEST on June 29 in Daytona Beach, followed by FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN on July 13 in Jacksonville. For more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube), and additionally, AllEliteWrestling.com.
May 01 - During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey spoke about dealing with his alcohol addiction. “Like 2017, the drinking was really out of hand. It was easy to hide. So[...]
May 01 - AEW star Keith Lee has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is "Essence of Excellence." Below are is the filing use for the trademark: Hats; Sh[...]
May 01 - The results from the WWE Live event in Leipzig Germany are now available courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com. - Ricochet defeated Butch to retain the Intercontinental title - Charlotte Flair defeated [...]
May 01 - Fightful Select has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check out who below: RAW: - The Randy Orton celebration and eight-man tag, were produced by Jamie Nobl[...]
May 01 - AEW posted the following on Twitter: "#TheHardys are on a brand new expedition for gold as they prepare for #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR LIVE from the @UnitedCenterin Chicago on Sunday June 26! Ticket[...]
May 01 - Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, where he touched on why he believes Chris Jericho may be the greatest of all time. "What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing [...]
Dark Side of the Ring Not Renewed For Fourth Season VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. During the latest edition of the Wr[...]
May 01 - Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the taping have surfaced on social media: Hey! That's @LEONRUFF_ [...]
May 01 - During the latest edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recalled his thoughts about Sting around the time of Clash of the Champions 1988. “I thought it was new and fresh. He had tha[...]
May 01 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his now ex-wife Lisa recently got divorced. Lisa revealed on Instagram is has been a month since their divorce was finalized. The pair had been separated sin[...]
May 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) stepped away from a full-time career in pro wrestling when he decided to join the world of politics. This year he is seeking re-election as the Republican Mayor [...]
May 01 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about The IInspiration leaving IMPACT Wrestling. “You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what,[...]
WWE Live Event Results (5/1/2022) - Lakeland, FL WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Omos defeated Reggie * MizTV segment with guests Ke[...]
Riho Returning To AEW Soon Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and will be working in AEW and the United States soon.[...]
Apr 30 - During tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX event, Jeff Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came to the ring with Karen Jarrett and Rey Escorpion, insulting Latin Lover.[...]
Apr 30 - At tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, one of the matches saw Los Vipers defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, as well as the teams of [...]
Apr 30 - WWE has released Raelyn Divine. Divine signed with WWE back in 2021, but never got to make her in-ring debut. She was signed during WWE's Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam weekend last year. Divin[...]
Apr 30 - Jay Briscoe took to Twitter to update fans as to why The Briscoes will not be appearing at their previously announced GCW and PWG shows this weekend. "Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to C[...]
Draco Anthony Released From WWE Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out[...]
Apr 30 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast, where he spoke about taking his time in WWE originally for granted. “At WWE I was spoiled, I started right in front[...]