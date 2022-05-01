UPDATED: Dark Side Of The Ring Reportedly Not Renewed For Fourth Season
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 01, 2022
VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.
UPDATE:
Vice TV Is Committed To Future Of Dark Side Of The Ring Series
During the latest edition of the
Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer discussed the matter:
Even though Dark Side of the Ring was the most popular show in the history of the station, it was not renewed for a fourth season. There was so much controversy coming off the Plane Ride from Hell story.
“Because they were relying on memories of people from 20 years ago and there were multiple flights back from Europe where guys were drunk and out of control, but the famous one didn’t have Vince McMahon or Linda McMahon on the flight, although people on that flight told them that they were.
“There were also complaints from Rob Van Dam, Dreamer and Ross about how they were depicted on that episode claiming to have been taken out of context. Ross had questioned appearing on the show going forward publicly.”
Evan Husney and Jason Eisener of Dark Side of the Ring, and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions are set to produce a new series for VICE, covering the territory days of wrestling. Jim Ross will also be involved in the project.
https://wrestlr.me/75878/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 02
May 02 - WWE has nixed a big match that was set to take place on this week’s episode of Main Event was nixed at the last minute, according to Fightful Se[...]
May 02
May 02 - Bullet Club got something really special on tonight's WWE RAW. During the broadcast, AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a singles match, banning Pri[...]
May 02
May 02 - AEW has announced the full match card for tomorrow’s Dark episode which will air on YouTube. The episode will feature Dante Martin, Toni Storm, [...]
May 02
May 02 - Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane via Pinfall (2:20) ~ Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via Knock Out (2:33) ~ Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus v[...]
May 02
May 02 - AEW star The Bunny has opened up and discussed her struggles with mental health in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. She took to Twitter to t[...]
May 02
May 02 - AEW Rampage struggled with viewership last week on April 29 against the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft. The show dropped to 464,000 this week as reported[...]
May 02
May 02 - The viewership for last week’s WWE SmackDown on April 29 which went up against competition from the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft is in. The 2-hou[...]
May 02
May 02 - A new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision has been announced. Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta will take on the Bullet Club team of at the[...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 2, 2022): Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC, courtesy of Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com. Your[...]
May 02
May 02 - Vice TV has commented on plans for the Dark Side of the Ring series following rumors that the network had no plans for a season 4. Vice TV tweeted: [...]
May 02
May 02 - Booker T provided an update on his WWE contract status during an interview with Culture Map. Check out the highlights below: On his current status wi[...]
May 02
May 02 - - The Bella Twins appeared on ET (Entertainment Tonight) for a special Mother’s Day episode of ‘The Bellas Podcast’ on SiriusXM Stit[...]
May 02 AEW Star Possibly Gone From Company Stu Grayson looks to be gone from All Elite Wrestling. Grayson no longer appears on the official AEW roster page which might suggest his contract wit[...]
May 02 - Stu Grayson looks to be gone from All Elite Wrestling. Grayson no longer appears on the official AEW roster page which might suggest his contract wit[...]
May 02
May 02 - John Cena is heading into the world of cocktails. A report from Bloomberg reveals the veteran WWE Superstar is co-founding a new premixed cockta[...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE has a new development target for their newly signed talent to meet or they may find themselves reported or released, according to Dave Meltzer&nbs[...]
May 02
May 02 - Roderick Strong has requested his release from WWE. Fightful Select reveals the NXT 2.0 star has asked WWE management "multiple times" over the last [...]
May 02
May 02 - Alberto El Patron, formally Del Rio of WWE has announced that his ex-wife, the mother of his children has sadly passed away aged 39. A few days ago A[...]
May 02
May 02 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with the final build toward WrestleMania Backlash w[...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on the "In The Kliq" podcast to talk about Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary with WWE, The Undertaker&rsqu[...]
May 02
May 02 - On last Friday's WWE SmackDown, it appeared the feud between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns had re-ignited after they got into a brawl on the episode.[...]
May 02
May 02 - From a WWE ring to the bright lights of Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s career has gone from strength to strength, and today [...]
May 02
May 02 - Former WWE star Ryback took to Twitter today to rant about Vince McMahon. Here's what he had to say: “@VinceMcMahon like most promoters has a[...]
May 02
May 02 - Scotty 2 Hotty recently joined the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast with WWE Hall Of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL. During the interview on[...]
May 02
May 02 - On the most recent episode of the "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the AEW star reflected on his Total Nonstop Deletion match during his time[...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE Superstar Gunther was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling during which they asked him about Heavyweight Boxing Star Tyson Fury. Gunther r[...]