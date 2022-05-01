Dark Side of the Ring Not Renewed For Fourth Season
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 01, 2022
VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.
During the latest edition of the
Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer discussed the matter:
Even though Dark Side of the Ring was the most popular show in the history of the station, it was not renewed for a fourth season. There was so much controversy coming off the Plane Ride from Hell story.
“Because they were relying on memories of people from 20 years ago and there were multiple flights back from Europe where guys were drunk and out of control, but the famous one didn’t have Vince McMahon or Linda McMahon on the flight, although people on that flight told them that they were.
“There were also complaints from Rob Van Dam, Dreamer and Ross about how they were depicted on that episode claiming to have been taken out of context. Ross had questioned appearing on the show going forward publicly.”
Evan Husney and Jason Eisener of Dark Side of the Ring, and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions are set to produce a new series for VICE, covering the territory days of wrestling. Jim Ross will also be involved in the project.
