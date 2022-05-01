Athena, FKA Ember Moon, Loves The Freedom Of Independent Wrestling

“Yeah it’s great to create without a filter. I am getting to do that and also get the support of backstage crew, the companies, and the fans. I am getting support in front of the people that I thrive in front of. Athena was the villain, but it’s not hard to be the bad guy again. But I feel like the indie fans are more appreciative and understanding when they see you go through 20 chairs. I do stuff because I know it’s safe, but I feel like because I had another main event the next night, people underestimate me. But it’s fun and I think sometimes the chaos of making money and fighting for a spotlight, which you shouldn’t have to do, but wrestling should be fun for all of the parties involved.”

Athena, formerly known in WWE as Ember Moon, spoke today with Chris Van Vliet about what she enjoys about today's independent wrestling scene.

Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by WrestleTownAA var hls,video=document.getElementById("video");Hls.isSupported()?((hls=new Hls).loadSource("https://v.redd.it/aaishoftrxw81/HLSPlaylist.m3u8"),h[...] May 01 - Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by WrestleTownAA var hls,video=document.getElementById("video");Hls.isSupported()?((hls=new Hls).loadSource("https://v.redd.it/aaishoftrxw81/HLSPlaylist.m3u8"),h[...]

Kurt Angle Believes Chris Jericho Is Now Greater Than Shawn Michaels

Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, where he touched on why he believes Chris Jericho may be the greatest of all time. "What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing [...] May 01 - Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, where he touched on why he believes Chris Jericho may be the greatest of all time. "What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing [...]

Dark Side of the Ring Not Renewed For Fourth Season

VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. During the latest edition of the Wr[...] May 01 - VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. During the latest edition of the Wr[...]

Former WWE North American Champion Debuts At Tonight's AEW Dark Tapings

Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the taping have surfaced on social media: Hey! That's @LEONRUFF_ [...] May 01 - Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the taping have surfaced on social media: Hey! That's @LEONRUFF_ [...]

Ric Flair Recalls Circumstance Of Clash Of The Champions 1988 Match

During the latest edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recalled his thoughts about Sting around the time of Clash of the Champions 1988. “I thought it was new and fresh. He had tha[...] May 01 - During the latest edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recalled his thoughts about Sting around the time of Clash of the Champions 1988. “I thought it was new and fresh. He had tha[...]

Matt And Lisa Riddle Divorce After Over A Decade Of Marriage

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his now ex-wife Lisa recently got divorced. Lisa revealed on Instagram is has been a month since their divorce was finalized. The pair had been separated sin[...] May 01 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his now ex-wife Lisa recently got divorced. Lisa revealed on Instagram is has been a month since their divorce was finalized. The pair had been separated sin[...]

📸 PHOTO: WWE Superstar Kane Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation

WWE Hall Of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) stepped away from a full-time career in pro wrestling when he decided to join the world of politics. This year he is seeking re-election as the Republican Mayor [...] May 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) stepped away from a full-time career in pro wrestling when he decided to join the world of politics. This year he is seeking re-election as the Republican Mayor [...]

Booker T Gives His Thoughts On The IInspiration Leaving Pro Wrestling

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about The IInspiration leaving IMPACT Wrestling. “You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what,[...] May 01 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about The IInspiration leaving IMPACT Wrestling. “You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what,[...]

WWE Live Event Results (5/1/2022) - Lakeland, FL

WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Omos defeated Reggie * MizTV segment with guests Ke[...] May 01 - WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Omos defeated Reggie * MizTV segment with guests Ke[...]

Riho Returning To AEW Soon

Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and will be working in AEW and the United States soon.[...] May 01 - Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and will be working in AEW and the United States soon.[...]

Paul Heyman Involved With Upcoming A&E Project

Paul Heyman has taken to Instagram to announce his involvement in an upcoming A&E project titled Outside The Ring. “I’ve been trying to keep this project as “top secret”[...] May 01 - Paul Heyman has taken to Instagram to announce his involvement in an upcoming A&E project titled Outside The Ring. “I’ve been trying to keep this project as “top secret”[...]

Jeff Jarrett & Vampiro Return To AAA At Triplemania XXX

During tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX event, Jeff Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came to the ring with Karen Jarrett and Rey Escorpion, insulting Latin Lover.[...] Apr 30 - During tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX event, Jeff Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came to the ring with Karen Jarrett and Rey Escorpion, insulting Latin Lover.[...]

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Win AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships At Triplemania XXX

At tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, one of the matches saw Los Vipers defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, as well as the teams of [...] Apr 30 - At tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, one of the matches saw Los Vipers defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, as well as the teams of [...]

Fuego del Sol Hospitalized With Mouth Infection

Fuego del Sol has revealed on Twitter that he is currently in the hospital due to a mouth infection. “I’ve had a horrible toothache the last few days, that’s the only reason House[...] Apr 30 - Fuego del Sol has revealed on Twitter that he is currently in the hospital due to a mouth infection. “I’ve had a horrible toothache the last few days, that’s the only reason House[...]

WWE Releases Raelyn Divine Before Having Ever Made In-Ring Debut

WWE has released Raelyn Divine. Divine signed with WWE back in 2021, but never got to make her in-ring debut. She was signed during WWE's Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam weekend last year. Divin[...] Apr 30 - WWE has released Raelyn Divine. Divine signed with WWE back in 2021, but never got to make her in-ring debut. She was signed during WWE's Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam weekend last year. Divin[...]

The Briscoes Pulled From PWG/GCW Events This Weekend, Reason Why Explained

Jay Briscoe took to Twitter to update fans as to why The Briscoes will not be appearing at their previously announced GCW and PWG shows this weekend. "Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to C[...] Apr 30 - Jay Briscoe took to Twitter to update fans as to why The Briscoes will not be appearing at their previously announced GCW and PWG shows this weekend. "Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to C[...]

Draco Anthony Released From WWE

Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out[...] Apr 30 - Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out[...]

Cody Rhodes Recalls Seeing Fans Burning His AEW Shirts After His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes recently spoke on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast, where he spoke about taking his time in WWE originally for granted. “At WWE I was spoiled, I started right in front[...] Apr 30 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast, where he spoke about taking his time in WWE originally for granted. “At WWE I was spoiled, I started right in front[...]

Matt Hardy: "I have nothing but positive things to say about Randy Orton."

Matt Hardy took to the most recent episode of his podcast to discuss Randy Orton, who he had nothing but nice things to say about. “I think Randy Orton is fu**ing awesome.” “I lo[...] Apr 30 - Matt Hardy took to the most recent episode of his podcast to discuss Randy Orton, who he had nothing but nice things to say about. “I think Randy Orton is fu**ing awesome.” “I lo[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [6/29/2022] Results

Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinental Title Match Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza [...] Apr 30 - Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinental Title Match Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza [...]

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend (June 2022)

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors toda[...] Apr 30 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors toda[...]

Nia Jax Claims Certain WWE Higher Ups Are "Perverted" - Use Blackmail To Keep Their Jobs

Former WWE star Nia Jax, now known by her real name of Lina Fanene, sent out what she's claiming is a "random tweet" about WWE higher-ups. While not naming any names specifically, the tweet reads: [...] Apr 30 - Former WWE star Nia Jax, now known by her real name of Lina Fanene, sent out what she's claiming is a "random tweet" about WWE higher-ups. While not naming any names specifically, the tweet reads: [...]

WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name For Second Generation Superstar

WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of "Arianna Grace" with the USPTO for entertainment services. “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a [...] Apr 30 - WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of "Arianna Grace" with the USPTO for entertainment services. “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a [...]