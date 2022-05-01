WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Athena, FKA Ember Moon, Loves The Freedom Of Independent Wrestling
Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 01, 2022
Athena, formerly known in WWE as Ember Moon, spoke today with Chris Van Vliet about what she enjoys about today's independent wrestling scene.
“Yeah it’s great to create without a filter. I am getting to do that and also get the support of backstage crew, the companies, and the fans. I am getting support in front of the people that I thrive in front of. Athena was the villain, but it’s not hard to be the bad guy again. But I feel like the indie fans are more appreciative and understanding when they see you go through 20 chairs. I do stuff because I know it’s safe, but I feel like because I had another main event the next night, people underestimate me. But it’s fun and I think sometimes the chaos of making money and fighting for a spotlight, which you shouldn’t have to do, but wrestling should be fun for all of the parties involved.”
May 01 - Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by WrestleTownAA var hls,video=document.getElementById("video");Hls.isSupported()?((hls=new Hls).loadSource("https://v.redd.it/aaishoftrxw81/HLSPlaylist.m3u8"),h[...]
May 01 - Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, where he touched on why he believes Chris Jericho may be the greatest of all time. "What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing [...]
May 01
Dark Side of the Ring Not Renewed For Fourth Season VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. During the latest edition of the Wr[...]
May 01 - VICE TV's hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" has reportedly not been renewed for a fourth season according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. During the latest edition of the Wr[...]
May 01 - Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the taping have surfaced on social media: Hey! That's @LEONRUFF_ [...]
May 01 - During the latest edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recalled his thoughts about Sting around the time of Clash of the Champions 1988. “I thought it was new and fresh. He had tha[...]
May 01 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his now ex-wife Lisa recently got divorced. Lisa revealed on Instagram is has been a month since their divorce was finalized. The pair had been separated sin[...]
May 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) stepped away from a full-time career in pro wrestling when he decided to join the world of politics. This year he is seeking re-election as the Republican Mayor [...]
May 01 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about The IInspiration leaving IMPACT Wrestling. “You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what,[...]
May 01
WWE Live Event Results (5/1/2022) - Lakeland, FL WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Omos defeated Reggie * MizTV segment with guests Ke[...]
May 01 - WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Omos defeated Reggie * MizTV segment with guests Ke[...]
May 01
Riho Returning To AEW Soon Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and will be working in AEW and the United States soon.[...]
May 01 - Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and will be working in AEW and the United States soon.[...]
Apr 30 - During tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX event, Jeff Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came to the ring with Karen Jarrett and Rey Escorpion, insulting Latin Lover.[...]
Apr 30 - At tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, one of the matches saw Los Vipers defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, as well as the teams of [...]
Apr 30 - WWE has released Raelyn Divine. Divine signed with WWE back in 2021, but never got to make her in-ring debut. She was signed during WWE's Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam weekend last year. Divin[...]
Apr 30 - Jay Briscoe took to Twitter to update fans as to why The Briscoes will not be appearing at their previously announced GCW and PWG shows this weekend. "Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to C[...]
Apr 30
Draco Anthony Released From WWE Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out[...]
Apr 30 - Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out[...]
Apr 30 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast, where he spoke about taking his time in WWE originally for granted. “At WWE I was spoiled, I started right in front[...]
Apr 30 - Matt Hardy took to the most recent episode of his podcast to discuss Randy Orton, who he had nothing but nice things to say about. “I think Randy Orton is fu**ing awesome.” “I lo[...]
Apr 30
WWE Friday Night SmackDown [6/29/2022] Results Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinental Title Match Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza
[...]
Apr 30 - Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinental Title Match Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza
[...]
Apr 30
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend (June 2022) WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors toda[...]
Apr 30 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors toda[...]
Apr 30 - Former WWE star Nia Jax, now known by her real name of Lina Fanene, sent out what she's claiming is a "random tweet" about WWE higher-ups. While not naming any names specifically, the tweet reads: [...]
Apr 30 - WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of "Arianna Grace" with the USPTO for entertainment services. “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a [...]
Apr 30
WWE NXT Level Up Results (4/30/2022) The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on April 29th on the WWE Network and on Peacock. The results are as follows: Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller Andre Cha[...]
Apr 30 - The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on April 29th on the WWE Network and on Peacock. The results are as follows: Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller Andre Cha[...]