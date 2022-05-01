WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE North American Champion Debuts At Tonight's AEW Dark Tapings

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 01, 2022

Former WWE North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at AEW's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida.

Photos of the taping have surfaced on social media:

Ruff was released from WWE back in August.


