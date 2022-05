Riho reportedly suffered the break early in the match and worked the entire match injured. She returned to Japan to heal up, and is now ready to go once again.

Riho has been on the injured list since suffering a broken collarbone during a match with Britt Baker at Battle of the Belts in January.

The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and will be working in AEW and the United States soon.

» More News From This Feed

📸 PHOTO: WWE Superstar Kane Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation

WWE Hall Of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) stepped away from a full-time career in pro wrestling when he decided to join the world of politics. This year he is seeking re-election as the Republican Mayor [...] May 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) stepped away from a full-time career in pro wrestling when he decided to join the world of politics. This year he is seeking re-election as the Republican Mayor [...]

Booker T Gives His Thoughts On The IInspiration Leaving Pro Wrestling

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about The IInspiration leaving IMPACT Wrestling. “You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what,[...] May 01 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about The IInspiration leaving IMPACT Wrestling. “You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what,[...]

WWE Live Event Results (5/1/2022) - Lakeland, FL

WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Omos defeated Reggie * MizTV segment with guests Ke[...] May 01 - WWE held a live event this past Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida. The results are as follows: * The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy * Omos defeated Reggie * MizTV segment with guests Ke[...]

Riho Returning To AEW Soon

Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and will be working in AEW and the United States soon.[...] May 01 - Riho is coming back to AEW very soon. The former AEW Women's Champion took to her subscriber-only blog and announced that she is fully healed up and will be working in AEW and the United States soon.[...]

Paul Heyman Involved With Upcoming A&E Project

Paul Heyman has taken to Instagram to announce his involvement in an upcoming A&E project titled Outside The Ring. “I’ve been trying to keep this project as “top secret”[...] May 01 - Paul Heyman has taken to Instagram to announce his involvement in an upcoming A&E project titled Outside The Ring. “I’ve been trying to keep this project as “top secret”[...]

Jeff Jarrett & Vampiro Return To AAA At Triplemania XXX

During tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX event, Jeff Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came to the ring with Karen Jarrett and Rey Escorpion, insulting Latin Lover.[...] Apr 30 - During tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX event, Jeff Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came to the ring with Karen Jarrett and Rey Escorpion, insulting Latin Lover.[...]

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Win AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships At Triplemania XXX

At tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, one of the matches saw Los Vipers defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, as well as the teams of [...] Apr 30 - At tonight's AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, one of the matches saw Los Vipers defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, as well as the teams of [...]

Fuego del Sol Hospitalized With Mouth Infection

Fuego del Sol has revealed on Twitter that he is currently in the hospital due to a mouth infection. “I’ve had a horrible toothache the last few days, that’s the only reason House[...] Apr 30 - Fuego del Sol has revealed on Twitter that he is currently in the hospital due to a mouth infection. “I’ve had a horrible toothache the last few days, that’s the only reason House[...]

WWE Releases Raelyn Divine Before Having Ever Made In-Ring Debut

WWE has released Raelyn Divine. Divine signed with WWE back in 2021, but never got to make her in-ring debut. She was signed during WWE's Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam weekend last year. Divin[...] Apr 30 - WWE has released Raelyn Divine. Divine signed with WWE back in 2021, but never got to make her in-ring debut. She was signed during WWE's Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam weekend last year. Divin[...]

The Briscoes Pulled From PWG/GCW Events This Weekend, Reason Why Explained

Jay Briscoe took to Twitter to update fans as to why The Briscoes will not be appearing at their previously announced GCW and PWG shows this weekend. "Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to C[...] Apr 30 - Jay Briscoe took to Twitter to update fans as to why The Briscoes will not be appearing at their previously announced GCW and PWG shows this weekend. "Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to C[...]

Draco Anthony Released From WWE

Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out[...] Apr 30 - Draco Anthony has been released from WWE. This news comes from Draco himself, who posted about the release on Twitter. That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out[...]

Cody Rhodes Recalls Seeing Fans Burning His AEW Shirts After His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes recently spoke on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast, where he spoke about taking his time in WWE originally for granted. “At WWE I was spoiled, I started right in front[...] Apr 30 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast, where he spoke about taking his time in WWE originally for granted. “At WWE I was spoiled, I started right in front[...]

Matt Hardy: "I have nothing but positive things to say about Randy Orton."

Matt Hardy took to the most recent episode of his podcast to discuss Randy Orton, who he had nothing but nice things to say about. “I think Randy Orton is fu**ing awesome.” “I lo[...] Apr 30 - Matt Hardy took to the most recent episode of his podcast to discuss Randy Orton, who he had nothing but nice things to say about. “I think Randy Orton is fu**ing awesome.” “I lo[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [6/29/2022] Results

Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinental Title Match Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza [...] Apr 30 - Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinental Title Match Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza [...]

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend (June 2022)

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors toda[...] Apr 30 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors toda[...]

Nia Jax Claims Certain WWE Higher Ups Are "Perverted" - Use Blackmail To Keep Their Jobs

Former WWE star Nia Jax, now known by her real name of Lina Fanene, sent out what she's claiming is a "random tweet" about WWE higher-ups. While not naming any names specifically, the tweet reads: [...] Apr 30 - Former WWE star Nia Jax, now known by her real name of Lina Fanene, sent out what she's claiming is a "random tweet" about WWE higher-ups. While not naming any names specifically, the tweet reads: [...]

WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name For Second Generation Superstar

WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of "Arianna Grace" with the USPTO for entertainment services. “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a [...] Apr 30 - WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of "Arianna Grace" with the USPTO for entertainment services. “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a [...]

WWE NXT Level Up Results (4/30/2022)

The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on April 29th on the WWE Network and on Peacock. The results are as follows: Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller Andre Cha[...] Apr 30 - The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on April 29th on the WWE Network and on Peacock. The results are as follows: Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller Andre Cha[...]

Jessie McKay Cast In Upcoming Movie Following IInspiration's Departure From Pro Wrestling

Following the announcement that The IInspiration were leaving professional wrestling, Jessica McKay has already landed her first film role. The movie is called The Charisma Killers, with Micheal Matt[...] Apr 30 - Following the announcement that The IInspiration were leaving professional wrestling, Jessica McKay has already landed her first film role. The movie is called The Charisma Killers, with Micheal Matt[...]

Exit Dexter Lumis, Enter Samuel Shaw

Following the news that Dexter Lumis was one of the many WWE releases that went down yesterday, the former NXT star is now accepting independent bookings. Now back to the name Samuel Shaw, he posted [...] Apr 30 - Following the news that Dexter Lumis was one of the many WWE releases that went down yesterday, the former NXT star is now accepting independent bookings. Now back to the name Samuel Shaw, he posted [...]

Mick Foley To Manage FTR In May

Mick Foley took to Twitter to announce that he will be managing FTR at an upcoming PWF show on May 14th. TODAY’S BIG NEWS! FOLEY TO MANAGE FTR!@DaxFTR@CashWheelerFTR The wrestling world rej[...] Apr 30 - Mick Foley took to Twitter to announce that he will be managing FTR at an upcoming PWF show on May 14th. TODAY’S BIG NEWS! FOLEY TO MANAGE FTR!@DaxFTR@CashWheelerFTR The wrestling world rej[...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 29 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have four matches on the card but all of that pale in [...] Apr 29 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have four matches on the card but all of that pale in [...]

Alexa Bliss Says "I’m Just Waiting On The Call" For WWE Return

Alexa Bliss is waiting patiently for her return to WWE television. Bliss has been off TV since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber back in February. She was recently interviewed by Adam Glyn [...] Apr 29 - Alexa Bliss is waiting patiently for her return to WWE television. Bliss has been off TV since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber back in February. She was recently interviewed by Adam Glyn [...]

WWE Offers Developmental Contract To Former Cheerleader

WWE has offered a developmental contract to a former cheerleader named Gina DeLucia. She received the offer when she participated in the recent WWE tryout that took place during WrestleMania 38 weeken[...] Apr 29 - WWE has offered a developmental contract to a former cheerleader named Gina DeLucia. She received the offer when she participated in the recent WWE tryout that took place during WrestleMania 38 weeken[...]