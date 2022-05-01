Paul Heyman Involved With Upcoming A&E Project

Paul Heyman has taken to Instagram to announce his involvement in an upcoming A&E project titled Outside The Ring.

“I’ve been trying to keep this project as “top secret” as possible, but once one starts shooting in #NewYorkCity (and, all false humility aside, you’re the #GOAT, still the #BestInTheBusiness AND #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief #romanreigns), any desire to stay “under the radar” is going right out the window.

Since late February / Early March, I’ve been honored to work with acclaimed director @rhockrow and his tight-knit crew on a project for @aenetworks. It’s a game-changer that will most likely disrupt an entire established genre. You can think of all the analogies and adjectives that go with a statement like that, and you’d still be underselling just how good (magnificent? great?) this is going to turn out.

I’m proud of it.

The next few posts will show a few moments the director has allowed the crew to showcase. Consider yourselves teased for now.

No more hints or details.

Please enjoy the anticipation!”