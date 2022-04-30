Matt Hardy: "I have nothing but positive things to say about Randy Orton."

Matt Hardy took to the most recent episode of his podcast to discuss Randy Orton, who he had nothing but nice things to say about.

“I think Randy Orton is fu**ing awesome.”

“I love Randy’s work. I always enjoyed working with him. I think as a person, having known him for 20 years, he’s another person that I’m so proud of where he’s at in life with his family and kids. We have so much in common. The last couple years I was there, we became closer than we ever had because we shared those personal family lives together, and we were kind of in the same boat. Both of our wives are pretty intense, and they are good for us because they keep us both in check.”

“I have nothing but positive things to say about Randy. I love Randy’s storytelling in the ring. I love the way he does his character. Randy was one of my biggest supporters when I left and went to AEW to do my stuff and get over on my own being one of the older guys that was never one of Vince’s top guys. Randy was one of my biggest supporters who would constantly text me.”

“I think Randy is awesome. People who think Randy doesn’t do a lot, or works at a slower, more plodding pace or whatever, I don’t think they get the basic aspects of traditional pro wrestling. When it comes to traditional wrestling and traditional storytelling, there is no one better than Randy Orton.”