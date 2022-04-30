WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown [6/29/2022] Results Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinental Title Match Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza
[...]
Apr 30 - Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinental Title Match Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza
[...]
Apr 30
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend (June 2022) WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors toda[...]
Apr 30 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors toda[...]
Apr 30 - Former WWE star Nia Jax, now known by her real name of Lina Fanene, sent out what she's claiming is a "random tweet" about WWE higher-ups. While not naming any names specifically, the tweet reads: [...]
Apr 30 - WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of "Arianna Grace" with the USPTO for entertainment services. “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a [...]
Apr 30
WWE NXT Level Up Results (4/30/2022) The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on April 29th on the WWE Network and on Peacock. The results are as follows: Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller Andre Cha[...]
Apr 30 - The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on April 29th on the WWE Network and on Peacock. The results are as follows: Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller Andre Cha[...]
Apr 30 - Following the announcement that The IInspiration were leaving professional wrestling, Jessica McKay has already landed her first film role. The movie is called The Charisma Killers, with Micheal Matt[...]
Apr 30
Exit Dexter Lumis, Enter Samuel Shaw Following the news that Dexter Lumis was one of the many WWE releases that went down yesterday, the former NXT star is now accepting independent bookings. Now back to the name Samuel Shaw, he posted [...]
Apr 30 - Following the news that Dexter Lumis was one of the many WWE releases that went down yesterday, the former NXT star is now accepting independent bookings. Now back to the name Samuel Shaw, he posted [...]
Apr 30
Mick Foley To Manage FTR In May Mick Foley took to Twitter to announce that he will be managing FTR at an upcoming PWF show on May 14th. TODAY’S BIG NEWS! FOLEY TO MANAGE FTR!@DaxFTR@CashWheelerFTR The wrestling world rej[...]
Apr 30 - Mick Foley took to Twitter to announce that he will be managing FTR at an upcoming PWF show on May 14th. TODAY’S BIG NEWS! FOLEY TO MANAGE FTR!@DaxFTR@CashWheelerFTR The wrestling world rej[...]
Apr 29
AEW Rampage Results (April 29 2022) It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have four matches on the card but all of that pale in [...]
Apr 29 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have four matches on the card but all of that pale in [...]
Apr 29 - Alexa Bliss is waiting patiently for her return to WWE television. Bliss has been off TV since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber back in February. She was recently interviewed by Adam Glyn [...]
Apr 29 - WWE has offered a developmental contract to a former cheerleader named Gina DeLucia. She received the offer when she participated in the recent WWE tryout that took place during WrestleMania 38 weeken[...]
Apr 29 - Today (Friday, April 29) WWE released 10 NXT 2.0 stars from their contract with some surprising names let go by the company. The names released today include; Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Raelyn Divin[...]
Apr 29
NXT 2.0 Star Dexter Lumis Released From WWE Dexter Lumis is the latest name to be released from NXT 2.0 by WWE today. Lumis will no doubt be one of the more surprising releases given he was involved in a high-profile storyline in the past few [...]
Apr 29 - Dexter Lumis is the latest name to be released from NXT 2.0 by WWE today. Lumis will no doubt be one of the more surprising releases given he was involved in a high-profile storyline in the past few [...]
Apr 29 - Tonight at a WWE Live event at The O2 in London the crowd was given details regarding the upcoming stadium show in the United Kingdom which will take place on September 3 at Cardiff's Principality Sta[...]
Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Dako[...]
Apr 29
NXT 2.0 Star Malcolm Bivens Released From WWE Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and can [...]
Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and can [...]
Apr 29
NXT 2.0 Star Dakota Kai Released From WWE Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. One of those names is Dakota Kai, In 2021, Kai and Raquel González won the inaugural Women's Dusty Rh[...]
Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. One of those names is Dakota Kai, In 2021, Kai and Raquel González won the inaugural Women's Dusty Rh[...]
Apr 29
New Details On Contract Bret Hart Has With WWE In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has provided some additional details on the deal Bret Hart and WWE have. Meltzer reveals that Hart only has a merchandising co[...]
Apr 29 - In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has provided some additional details on the deal Bret Hart and WWE have. Meltzer reveals that Hart only has a merchandising co[...]
Apr 29 - WWE is reporting that Cody Rhodes will be the guest on the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" which will premiere on Friday, May 6, 2022, on Peacock and the WWE Network. [...]
Apr 29 - WWE could be returning to Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The company has been holding shows at the Performance Center in Florida since October 2020 which came about due to the global C[...]
Apr 29 - Alberto El Patron has put out a plea on social media looking for blood donations to help his ex-wife, the mother of his children who he reveals is in a "delicate" condition. He is requesting those wh[...]
Apr 29 - AEW has announced the match card for tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which can be viewed below: - ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Trent Beretta - Owen Hart Foun[...]
Apr 29
📸 PHOTO: Brock Lesnar Pictured Butchering A Cow Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has not been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago, that is until now. "The Beast" has resurfaced in a photo that shows him butcherin[...]
Apr 29 - Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has not been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago, that is until now. "The Beast" has resurfaced in a photo that shows him butcherin[...]