WWE Friday Night SmackDown [6/29/2022] Results

Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinental Title Match Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza [...] Apr 30 - Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinental Title Match Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza [...]

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend (June 2022)

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors toda[...] Apr 30 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors toda[...]

Nia Jax Claims Certain WWE Higher Ups Are "Perverted", Use Blackmail To Keep Their Jobs

Former WWE star Nia Jax, now known by her real name of Lina Fanene, sent out what she's claiming is a "random tweet" about WWE higher-ups. While not naming any names specifically, the tweet reads: [...] Apr 30 - Former WWE star Nia Jax, now known by her real name of Lina Fanene, sent out what she's claiming is a "random tweet" about WWE higher-ups. While not naming any names specifically, the tweet reads: [...]

WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name For Second Generation Superstar

WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of "Arianna Grace" with the USPTO for entertainment services. “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a [...] Apr 30 - WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of "Arianna Grace" with the USPTO for entertainment services. “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a [...]

WWE NXT Level Up Results (4/30/2022)

The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on April 29th on the WWE Network and on Peacock. The results are as follows: Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller Andre Cha[...] Apr 30 - The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on April 29th on the WWE Network and on Peacock. The results are as follows: Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller Andre Cha[...]

Jessie McKay Cast In Upcoming Movie Following IInspiration's Departure From Pro Wrestling

Following the announcement that The IInspiration were leaving professional wrestling, Jessica McKay has already landed her first film role. The movie is called The Charisma Killers, with Micheal Matt[...] Apr 30 - Following the announcement that The IInspiration were leaving professional wrestling, Jessica McKay has already landed her first film role. The movie is called The Charisma Killers, with Micheal Matt[...]

Exit Dexter Lumis, Enter Samuel Shaw

Following the news that Dexter Lumis was one of the many WWE releases that went down yesterday, the former NXT star is now accepting independent bookings. Now back to the name Samuel Shaw, he posted [...] Apr 30 - Following the news that Dexter Lumis was one of the many WWE releases that went down yesterday, the former NXT star is now accepting independent bookings. Now back to the name Samuel Shaw, he posted [...]

Mick Foley To Manage FTR In May

Mick Foley took to Twitter to announce that he will be managing FTR at an upcoming PWF show on May 14th. TODAY’S BIG NEWS! FOLEY TO MANAGE FTR!@DaxFTR@CashWheelerFTR The wrestling world rej[...] Apr 30 - Mick Foley took to Twitter to announce that he will be managing FTR at an upcoming PWF show on May 14th. TODAY’S BIG NEWS! FOLEY TO MANAGE FTR!@DaxFTR@CashWheelerFTR The wrestling world rej[...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 29 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have four matches on the card but all of that pale in [...] Apr 29 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have four matches on the card but all of that pale in [...]

Alexa Bliss Says "I’m Just Waiting On The Call" For WWE Return

Alexa Bliss is waiting patiently for her return to WWE television. Bliss has been off TV since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber back in February. She was recently interviewed by Adam Glyn [...] Apr 29 - Alexa Bliss is waiting patiently for her return to WWE television. Bliss has been off TV since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber back in February. She was recently interviewed by Adam Glyn [...]

WWE Offers Developmental Contract To Former Cheerleader

WWE has offered a developmental contract to a former cheerleader named Gina DeLucia. She received the offer when she participated in the recent WWE tryout that took place during WrestleMania 38 weeken[...] Apr 29 - WWE has offered a developmental contract to a former cheerleader named Gina DeLucia. She received the offer when she participated in the recent WWE tryout that took place during WrestleMania 38 weeken[...]

WWE Live Event Results From London, England - The O2 (4/29) - Roman Reigns Defends Titles

WWE Live event results from today’s event the O2 Arena in London, England: - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi retained over Shayna Baszler and Natalya - Gunther defea[...] Apr 29 - WWE Live event results from today’s event the O2 Arena in London, England: - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi retained over Shayna Baszler and Natalya - Gunther defea[...]

Update On Multiple WWE NXT 2.0 Releases, Some Talent Wanted Out, Harland Had 'Not Progressed'

Today (Friday, April 29) WWE released 10 NXT 2.0 stars from their contract with some surprising names let go by the company. The names released today include; Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Raelyn Divin[...] Apr 29 - Today (Friday, April 29) WWE released 10 NXT 2.0 stars from their contract with some surprising names let go by the company. The names released today include; Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Raelyn Divin[...]

NXT 2.0 Star Dexter Lumis Released From WWE

Dexter Lumis is the latest name to be released from NXT 2.0 by WWE today. Lumis will no doubt be one of the more surprising releases given he was involved in a high-profile storyline in the past few [...] Apr 29 - Dexter Lumis is the latest name to be released from NXT 2.0 by WWE today. Lumis will no doubt be one of the more surprising releases given he was involved in a high-profile storyline in the past few [...]

WWE Announces Details For UK 'Clash At The Castle' Stadium Event

Tonight at a WWE Live event at The O2 in London the crowd was given details regarding the upcoming stadium show in the United Kingdom which will take place on September 3 at Cardiff's Principality Sta[...] Apr 29 - Tonight at a WWE Live event at The O2 in London the crowd was given details regarding the upcoming stadium show in the United Kingdom which will take place on September 3 at Cardiff's Principality Sta[...]

Harland and Multiple Other NXT 2.0 Stars Released From WWE

Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Dako[...] Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Dako[...]

NXT 2.0 Star Malcolm Bivens Released From WWE

Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and can [...] Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and can [...]

NXT 2.0 Star Dakota Kai Released From WWE

Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. One of those names is Dakota Kai, In 2021, Kai and Raquel González won the inaugural Women's Dusty Rh[...] Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. One of those names is Dakota Kai, In 2021, Kai and Raquel González won the inaugural Women's Dusty Rh[...]

New Details On Contract Bret Hart Has With WWE

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has provided some additional details on the deal Bret Hart and WWE have. Meltzer reveals that Hart only has a merchandising co[...] Apr 29 - In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has provided some additional details on the deal Bret Hart and WWE have. Meltzer reveals that Hart only has a merchandising co[...]

Cody Rhodes Admits He Helped Create Tribalism Among WWE and AEW Fans

During the most recent episode of the “After The Bell with Corey Graves", Cody Rhodes discussed a number of topics including the divide between WWE and AEW fans: “I feel like that fan b[...] Apr 29 - During the most recent episode of the “After The Bell with Corey Graves", Cody Rhodes discussed a number of topics including the divide between WWE and AEW fans: “I feel like that fan b[...]

Cody Rhodes Scheduled For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

WWE is reporting that Cody Rhodes will be the guest on the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" which will premiere on Friday, May 6, 2022, on Peacock and the WWE Network. [...] Apr 29 - WWE is reporting that Cody Rhodes will be the guest on the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" which will premiere on Friday, May 6, 2022, on Peacock and the WWE Network. [...]

WWE NXT Rumored To Be Moving Back To Full Sail University

WWE could be returning to Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The company has been holding shows at the Performance Center in Florida since October 2020 which came about due to the global C[...] Apr 29 - WWE could be returning to Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The company has been holding shows at the Performance Center in Florida since October 2020 which came about due to the global C[...]

Alberto El Patron Is Asking For Blood Donations For His Ex Wife

Alberto El Patron has put out a plea on social media looking for blood donations to help his ex-wife, the mother of his children who he reveals is in a "delicate" condition. He is requesting those wh[...] Apr 29 - Alberto El Patron has put out a plea on social media looking for blood donations to help his ex-wife, the mother of his children who he reveals is in a "delicate" condition. He is requesting those wh[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage - ROH TV Title Match, Owen Hart Qualifier, More

AEW has announced the match card for tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which can be viewed below: - ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Trent Beretta - Owen Hart Foun[...] Apr 29 - AEW has announced the match card for tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which can be viewed below: - ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Trent Beretta - Owen Hart Foun[...]