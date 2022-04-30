Exit Dexter Lumis, Enter Samuel Shaw

Where would you like to see Samuel Shaw go next?

Now back to the name Samuel Shaw, he posted a video on Twitter of him painting a picture of Vince McMahon and giving a thumbs up.

Following the news that Dexter Lumis was one of the many WWE releases that went down yesterday, the former NXT star is now accepting independent bookings.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [6/29/2022] Results

Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinent[...] Apr 30 - Here are your SmackDown results for April 29th, 2022. Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage Match Ricochet def. Shanky in an Intercontinent[...]

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend (June 2022)

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYS[...] Apr 30 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYS[...]

Nia Jax Claims Certain WWE Higher Ups Are "Perverted", Use Blackmail To Keep Their Jobs

Former WWE star Nia Jax, now known by her real name of Lina Fanene, sent out what she's claiming is a "random tweet" about WWE higher-ups. While not [...] Apr 30 - Former WWE star Nia Jax, now known by her real name of Lina Fanene, sent out what she's claiming is a "random tweet" about WWE higher-ups. While not [...]

WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name For Second Generation Superstar

WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of "Arianna Grace" with the USPTO for entertainment services. “G & S: Entertainment services, na[...] Apr 30 - WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of "Arianna Grace" with the USPTO for entertainment services. “G & S: Entertainment services, na[...]

WWE NXT Level Up Results (4/30/2022)

The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on April 29th on the WWE Network and on Peacock. The results are as follows: Damon Kemp defeated Dante Ch[...] Apr 30 - The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on April 29th on the WWE Network and on Peacock. The results are as follows: Damon Kemp defeated Dante Ch[...]

Jessie McKay Cast In Upcoming Movie Following IInspiration's Departure From Pro Wrestling

Following the announcement that The IInspiration were leaving professional wrestling, Jessica McKay has already landed her first film role. The movie[...] Apr 30 - Following the announcement that The IInspiration were leaving professional wrestling, Jessica McKay has already landed her first film role. The movie[...]

Exit Dexter Lumis, Enter Samuel Shaw

Following the news that Dexter Lumis was one of the many WWE releases that went down yesterday, the former NXT star is now accepting independent booki[...] Apr 30 - Following the news that Dexter Lumis was one of the many WWE releases that went down yesterday, the former NXT star is now accepting independent booki[...]

Mick Foley To Manage FTR In May

Mick Foley took to Twitter to announce that he will be managing FTR at an upcoming PWF show on May 14th. TODAY’S BIG NEWS! FOLEY TO MANAGE F[...] Apr 30 - Mick Foley took to Twitter to announce that he will be managing FTR at an upcoming PWF show on May 14th. TODAY’S BIG NEWS! FOLEY TO MANAGE F[...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 29 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have[...] Apr 29 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have[...]

Alexa Bliss Says "I’m Just Waiting On The Call" For WWE Return

Alexa Bliss is waiting patiently for her return to WWE television. Bliss has been off TV since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber back in Fe[...] Apr 29 - Alexa Bliss is waiting patiently for her return to WWE television. Bliss has been off TV since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber back in Fe[...]

WWE Offers Developmental Contract To Former Cheerleader

WWE has offered a developmental contract to a former cheerleader named Gina DeLucia. She received the offer when she participated in the recent WWE tr[...] Apr 29 - WWE has offered a developmental contract to a former cheerleader named Gina DeLucia. She received the offer when she participated in the recent WWE tr[...]

WWE Live Event Results From London, England - The O2 (4/29) - Roman Reigns Defends Titles

WWE Live event results from today’s event the O2 Arena in London, England: - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi retaine[...] Apr 29 - WWE Live event results from today’s event the O2 Arena in London, England: - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi retaine[...]

Update On Multiple WWE NXT 2.0 Releases, Some Talent Wanted Out, Harland Had 'Not Progressed'

Today (Friday, April 29) WWE released 10 NXT 2.0 stars from their contract with some surprising names let go by the company. The names released today[...] Apr 29 - Today (Friday, April 29) WWE released 10 NXT 2.0 stars from their contract with some surprising names let go by the company. The names released today[...]

NXT 2.0 Star Dexter Lumis Released From WWE

Dexter Lumis is the latest name to be released from NXT 2.0 by WWE today. Lumis will no doubt be one of the more surprising releases given he was inv[...] Apr 29 - Dexter Lumis is the latest name to be released from NXT 2.0 by WWE today. Lumis will no doubt be one of the more surprising releases given he was inv[...]

WWE Announces Details For UK 'Clash At The Castle' Stadium Event

Tonight at a WWE Live event at The O2 in London the crowd was given details regarding the upcoming stadium show in the United Kingdom which will take [...] Apr 29 - Tonight at a WWE Live event at The O2 in London the crowd was given details regarding the upcoming stadium show in the United Kingdom which will take [...]

Harland and Multiple Other NXT 2.0 Stars Released From WWE

Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of[...] Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of[...]

NXT 2.0 Star Malcolm Bivens Released From WWE

Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural [...] Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural [...]

NXT 2.0 Star Dakota Kai Released From WWE

Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. One of those names is Dakota Kai, In 2021, Kai and Raquel [...] Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. One of those names is Dakota Kai, In 2021, Kai and Raquel [...]

New Details On Contract Bret Hart Has With WWE

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has provided some additional details on the deal Bret Hart and WWE have. Mel[...] Apr 29 - In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has provided some additional details on the deal Bret Hart and WWE have. Mel[...]

Cody Rhodes Admits He Helped Create Tribalism Among WWE and AEW Fans

During the most recent episode of the “After The Bell with Corey Graves", Cody Rhodes discussed a number of topics including the divide between [...] Apr 29 - During the most recent episode of the “After The Bell with Corey Graves", Cody Rhodes discussed a number of topics including the divide between [...]

Cody Rhodes Scheduled For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

WWE is reporting that Cody Rhodes will be the guest on the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" which will premiere on Friday, Ma[...] Apr 29 - WWE is reporting that Cody Rhodes will be the guest on the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" which will premiere on Friday, Ma[...]

WWE NXT Rumored To Be Moving Back To Full Sail University

WWE could be returning to Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The company has been holding shows at the Performance Center in Florida since[...] Apr 29 - WWE could be returning to Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The company has been holding shows at the Performance Center in Florida since[...]

Alberto El Patron Is Asking For Blood Donations For His Ex Wife

Alberto El Patron has put out a plea on social media looking for blood donations to help his ex-wife, the mother of his children who he reveals is in [...] Apr 29 - Alberto El Patron has put out a plea on social media looking for blood donations to help his ex-wife, the mother of his children who he reveals is in [...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage - ROH TV Title Match, Owen Hart Qualifier, More

AEW has announced the match card for tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which can be viewed below: - ROH World Television Championship:[...] Apr 29 - AEW has announced the match card for tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which can be viewed below: - ROH World Television Championship:[...]