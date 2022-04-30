WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley To Manage FTR In May

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 30, 2022

Mick Foley took to Twitter to announce that he will be managing FTR at an upcoming PWF show on May 14th.

Foley will also do a meet and greet at the show, which will also feature Jerry Lawler, Griff Garrison, Marcus Kross, and Jimmy Valiant.

