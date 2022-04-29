AEW Rampage Results (April 29 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have four matches on the card but all of that pale in comparison to the anticipation I have for a face-off between Danhausen & Hook. I am desperate for that to result in a tag team but let’s see if I get what I want. With Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho & Ricky Starks on commentary, let’s not waste any time and get straight to the wrestling!

Darby Allin w/ Sting defeated Swerve Strickland via Pinfall (10:24) to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

We’re starting off the show with competitors in the ring and the bell ringing to start the match as is now the norm on Rampage, the entrances being shown on YouTube before the show. The match starts slowly and when we eventually get a lock up, neither man can gain an advantage. Darby eventually gets Swerve down on the mat and tries to work over the arm but Swerve gets to his feet and ends up countering Darby’s arm drag until Darby does the same to him but holds on into a rear chin lock. Allin grinds Strickland down on the mat but Swerve gets back to his feet and sends Darby outside only for Darby to get the upper hand once again with his Cutter. Darby tries to hit his Lope Suicida in to follow up but Swerve hits a huge knee strike to regain control. He follows that with a big kick from the apron to send us to break. Swerve returns Darby to the ring but can only get a two count from the resulting pin attempt. Swerve stays on top with wrist control and a nice kick before he beats Darby down in the corner and lands a leaping uppercut from the middle rope to Allin’s back.

We return to the match and Swerve is on top until Darby rolls into a Knee Bar and Swerve fights out of it and then hits a Deadlift Suplex for two. Strickland gets up selling his leg but repositions Darby and goes for the Swerve stomp. Allin avoids and hits a Code Red for two before Darby positions Swerve for the Coffin Drop and Strickland gets the knees up and follows up with a brutal looking kick for two. Swerve tries to Suplex Darby inside-out of the ring and both men crash down onto the floor. Swerve makes his feet first and rolls Darby into the ring but Ricky Starks heads down to the ring from commentary and Sting cuts him off and walks him back up the ramp. Back in the ring, the distraction allows Darby to recover enough to get Swerve into the Mousetrap Pin and gets the win. Ricky is delighted with himself and leaves the commentary team from here onwards.

Shawn Spears Promo

Spears begins talking about Wardlow's opponent on Dynamite and says he has PP – Pinnacle Potential. He and MJF have been calling Wardlow “War Piggy” and if this ends in Wardlow getting Black Sabbath entrance music I am so down. Credit to Michael Hamflett & Michael Sidgwick for that gem.

Chris Jericho Sports Entertainer of the Week

Jericho recounts what he did to Kingston, Santana & Ortiz on Dynamite and names himself the Sports Entertainer of the Week. Santana & Ortiz emerge from nowhere and beat him down until they’re stopped.

When we return from break Jericho announces that on Dynamite it’s Jericho vs Santana at Jericho’s request.

Jade Cargill, Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale & Trish Adora via Pinfall (2:48)

Jade and her baddies get an entrance whilst Skye, Willow & Trish are already in the ring. Jade starts off in the ring with Skye Blue but decides she’s not worth her time so tags out to Red Velvet. Red tries to attack Willow on the apron and it lets Skye get on top with some good shots but Velvet turns it around and isolates Blue in her team's corner. She tags in Kiera who lands a nice dropkick in the corner but misses a leg drop and eats a kick to the face. Velvet breaks up the resulting pin and beats up Skye only for Willow to pounce her out of the ring. Skye and Kiera catch each other's kicks then Kiera wins out with a big Roundhouse and Skye stumbles to her corner and tags out to Trish Adora. Kiera trips her and then manages to hit the leg drop successfully and tags Jade in. Jade hits her huge pump kick on Trish and then picks her up for Jaded whilst her baddies take out the opposition trying to make the save. Jade wins with the pin on Trish and Willow didn’t even get into the match.

Darby & Swerve Interview

Darby says he didn’t want things to end like that and if they want to go another 5 minutes they can. Swerve says he’s not mad at Darby because he would never do something like that and says that he hopes he wins the tournament. Meanwhile, he and Keith will deal with Team Taz.

Keith Lee defeated Colten Gunn w/ Austin Gunn via Pinfall (6:05)

Keith gets his entrance, Colten is in the ring, ready to go. This one also starts slow like the opener as the crowd serenade Keith Lee. Keith backs Colten into the corner to begin and Colten then tries to fight Lee and it just annoys him so Keith shows him how it’s done with punches and chops to send us to a very quick break. Keith continues the attack but Colten ducks out of the chops but he catches him again and manages to fight off both Colten and Austin on the outside but Austin does eventually guillotine him on the top rope and Colten hits a Dropkick to send him outside. Austin lays in some shots on the outside and Keith pushes him off but Colten manages to bring Keith back in the ring. Keith fights back with a big chop but Colten keeps at it, stomping him down in the corner. Colten takes a break to hug Austin and then we get the blackout, presumably as Keith Lee takes advantage.

When we return, Keith charges at Colten on the corner but misses, Gunn gets caught straight away with a chokeslam and then two shoulder tackles before a big forearm drops Colten properly. Keith picks Colten up for a big Beell across the ring and Austin tries to stop Keith splashing Colten in the corner but gets hit himself. Colten goes for the Fame Asser but Keith fights out and Keith tries for the Spirit Bomb. Colten fights out and goes for the Colt 45 but Keith Lee just hoists him up before finishing it with the Big Bang Catastrophe.

Hardys Interview

We’re told that Jeff faces Bobby Fish in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and then we go to a Hardys Interview with Tony Schiavone. Jeff Hardy pays tribute to Owen and then says that when he qualifies, imagine the dream matches.

Cutler Cam

The Undisputed Elite respond to Jeff Hardy and says that Bobby will beat him. Bobby calls him Jeff Hardly and tells him his days are numbered.

Hook & Danhausen Face to Face Confrontation

Danhausen comes out to the ramp and says he’s going to annihilate Hook because he’s been menacing about far too long with no repercussions and demands that Hook is sent. Hook emerges with his fists taped and his shirt off and walks up to Danhausen. An intinidated Danhausen says they should do it another time but Hook says they’re doing it right now.

They’re both interrupted by Mark Sterling who says he doesn’t want to see them fight and Tony Nese blindsides both men but Hook manages to fight off Sterling and then Suplex Tony Nese. Danhausen curses them which is the real killer move and they both retreat leaving Hook & Danhausen in the ring and Danhausen offers a handshake but Hook grabs him by the collar and pushes him away. GIVE IN HOOK, THE TAG TEAM IS COMING.

Gunn Club Interview

Lexy Nair asks Colten how he feels about his first pinfall loss and Austin says they don’t consider it a loss before they’re interrupted by The Acclaimed who say they’re better together. Austin & Colten decide they need to talk to their dad.

Mercedes Martinez Promo

Mercedes says that everyone thinks she’s a fluke because she’s just an interim and on May 4th she’ll become the undisputed champ.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Joe if he has a message for Trent, Joe says Philly is the birthplace of ROH and as for Trent, he’ll pass out before he walks out of this building. Trent says that Joe’s a big scary dude but Joe won’t kill Trent. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event!

Samoa Joe defeated Trent Beretta w/ Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy via Referee Stoppage (10:05) to retain the ROH World Television Championship

Ian Riccaboni joins commentary and Jericho looks perturbed, perhaps by Ian, perhaps worried he’s about to get jumped again. Bobby Cruise makes the ring announcements and then the match begins. Both men shake hands as per ROH code and then Trent starts off with a headlock only for Joe to escape and drop him with a huge Shoulder Tackle. Trent gets up in the corner only for Joe to drop him again with punches. Then he hits a huge chop, a splash in the corner and a Step-Up Enzuigiri. Trent rolls out and Joe goes for a Tope so Trent makes him miss then hits a Knee strike from the apron and follows with an Asai Moonsault. Trent continues the attack outside the ring until Joe catches him with a huge kick to send us to break. Joe rolls him back into the ring and lays in chops and kicks but can’t get Trent down for a three count. He locks on a Neck Hold and Trent gets out with Elbows but a Back Elbow from Joe sends him down again and Joe mocks Orange Cassidy on the outside with hands in his pockets. Joe goes back on the attack with another huge chop and the crowd beg for another. Joe obliges and then lays in a stomp and kicks to the prone Beretta.

We return to the action as Joe sets up for a Powerbomb and Trent fights out and hits a desperation drop kick. Joe rolls outside and Trent hits another dropkick through the ropes then hits a huge Cross body from the top rope to the outside. They both roll back in and Trent lays in punches and chops and then he hits a Half & Half Suplex when joe tries to hit his own. Trent hits his Twisting DDT for two and then goes for Strong Zero but Joe counters with a Powerbomb for two. Joe locks in a Crossface and Trent makes the ropes with his legs. Joe takes his time and Trent gets up and slaps Joe so Joe drops him with a Clothesline and sets up for the Muscle Buster but Beretta escapes with the Sunset Flip for two. He follows up with a Knee Strike but he tries to follow up with Joe in the corner and eats an Ura Nage for his troubles. Joe locks in a Rear Naked Choke Hold and puts Trent to sleep to win the match.

They shake hands after the match and Schiavone goes to interview Samoa Joe only for him to get interrupted by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. Singh is sent to the ring to deal with Joe but Orange Cassidy stops him and lays in his kicks but Jay Lethal takes him out and then dives in the ring to fight with Samoa Joe until they’re separated to close the show.

An awesome show to close the week. Plenty of great wrestling and angles to keep everyone satiated until Dynamite.