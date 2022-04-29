WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Rampage Results (April 29 2022)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Apr 29, 2022

AEW Rampage Results (April 29 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have four matches on the card but all of that pale in comparison to the anticipation I have for a face-off between Danhausen & Hook. I am desperate for that to result in a tag team but let’s see if I get what I want. With Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho & Ricky Starks on commentary, let’s not waste any time and get straight to the wrestling!

Darby Allin w/ Sting defeated Swerve Strickland via Pinfall (10:24) to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

We’re starting off the show with competitors in the ring and the bell ringing to start the match as is now the norm on Rampage, the entrances being shown on YouTube before the show. The match starts slowly and when we eventually get a lock up, neither man can gain an advantage. Darby eventually gets Swerve down on the mat and tries to work over the arm but Swerve gets to his feet and ends up countering Darby’s arm drag until Darby does the same to him but holds on into a rear chin lock. Allin grinds Strickland down on the mat but Swerve gets back to his feet and sends Darby outside only for Darby to get the upper hand once again with his Cutter. Darby tries to hit his Lope Suicida in to follow up but Swerve hits a huge knee strike to regain control. He follows that with a big kick from the apron to send us to break. Swerve returns Darby to the ring but can only get a two count from the resulting pin attempt. Swerve stays on top with wrist control and a nice kick before he beats Darby down in the corner and lands a leaping uppercut from the middle rope to Allin’s back.

We return to the match and Swerve is on top until Darby rolls into a Knee Bar and Swerve fights out of it and then hits a Deadlift Suplex for two. Strickland gets up selling his leg but repositions Darby and goes for the Swerve stomp. Allin avoids and hits a Code Red for two before Darby positions Swerve for the Coffin Drop and Strickland gets the knees up and follows up with a brutal looking kick for two. Swerve tries to Suplex Darby inside-out of the ring and both men crash down onto the floor. Swerve makes his feet first and rolls Darby into the ring but Ricky Starks heads down to the ring from commentary and Sting cuts him off and walks him back up the ramp. Back in the ring, the distraction allows Darby to recover enough to get Swerve into the Mousetrap Pin and gets the win. Ricky is delighted with himself and leaves the commentary team from here onwards.

Shawn Spears Promo

Spears begins talking about Wardlow's opponent on Dynamite and says he has PP – Pinnacle Potential. He and MJF have been calling Wardlow “War Piggy” and if this ends in Wardlow getting Black Sabbath entrance music I am so down. Credit to Michael Hamflett & Michael Sidgwick for that gem.

Chris Jericho Sports Entertainer of the Week

Jericho recounts what he did to Kingston, Santana & Ortiz on Dynamite and names himself the Sports Entertainer of the Week. Santana & Ortiz emerge from nowhere and beat him down until they’re stopped.

When we return from break Jericho announces that on Dynamite it’s Jericho vs Santana at Jericho’s request.

Jade Cargill, Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale & Trish Adora via Pinfall (2:48)

Jade and her baddies get an entrance whilst Skye, Willow & Trish are already in the ring. Jade starts off in the ring with Skye Blue but decides she’s not worth her time so tags out to Red Velvet. Red tries to attack Willow on the apron and it lets Skye get on top with some good shots but Velvet turns it around and isolates Blue in her team's corner. She tags in Kiera who lands a nice dropkick in the corner but misses a leg drop and eats a kick to the face. Velvet breaks up the resulting pin and beats up Skye only for Willow to pounce her out of the ring. Skye and Kiera catch each other's kicks then Kiera wins out with a big Roundhouse and Skye stumbles to her corner and tags out to Trish Adora. Kiera trips her and then manages to hit the leg drop successfully and tags Jade in. Jade hits her huge pump kick on Trish and then picks her up for Jaded whilst her baddies take out the opposition trying to make the save. Jade wins with the pin on Trish and Willow didn’t even get into the match.

Darby & Swerve Interview

Darby says he didn’t want things to end like that and if they want to go another 5 minutes they can. Swerve says he’s not mad at Darby because he would never do something like that and says that he hopes he wins the tournament. Meanwhile, he and Keith will deal with Team Taz.

Keith Lee defeated Colten Gunn w/ Austin Gunn via Pinfall (6:05)

Keith gets his entrance, Colten is in the ring, ready to go. This one also starts slow like the opener as the crowd serenade Keith Lee. Keith backs Colten into the corner to begin and Colten then tries to fight Lee and it just annoys him so Keith shows him how it’s done with punches and chops to send us to a very quick break. Keith continues the attack but Colten ducks out of the chops but he catches him again and manages to fight off both Colten and Austin on the outside but Austin does eventually guillotine him on the top rope and Colten hits a Dropkick to send him outside. Austin lays in some shots on the outside and Keith pushes him off but Colten manages to bring Keith back in the ring. Keith fights back with a big chop but Colten keeps at it, stomping him down in the corner. Colten takes a break to hug Austin and then we get the blackout, presumably as Keith Lee takes advantage.

When we return, Keith charges at Colten on the corner but misses, Gunn gets caught straight away with a chokeslam and then two shoulder tackles before a big forearm drops Colten properly. Keith picks Colten up for a big Beell across the ring and Austin tries to stop Keith splashing Colten in the corner but gets hit himself. Colten goes for the Fame Asser but Keith fights out and Keith tries for the Spirit Bomb. Colten fights out and goes for the Colt 45 but Keith Lee just hoists him up before finishing it with the Big Bang Catastrophe.

Hardys Interview

We’re told that Jeff faces Bobby Fish in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and then we go to a Hardys Interview with Tony Schiavone. Jeff Hardy pays tribute to Owen and then says that when he qualifies, imagine the dream matches.

Cutler Cam

The Undisputed Elite respond to Jeff Hardy and says that Bobby will beat him. Bobby calls him Jeff Hardly and tells him his days are numbered.

Hook & Danhausen Face to Face Confrontation

Danhausen comes out to the ramp and says he’s going to annihilate Hook because he’s been menacing about far too long with no repercussions and demands that Hook is sent. Hook emerges with his fists taped and his shirt off and walks up to Danhausen. An intinidated Danhausen says they should do it another time but Hook says they’re doing it right now.

They’re both interrupted by Mark Sterling who says he doesn’t want to see them fight and Tony Nese blindsides both men but Hook manages to fight off Sterling and then Suplex Tony Nese. Danhausen curses them which is the real killer move and they both retreat leaving Hook & Danhausen in the ring and Danhausen offers a handshake but Hook grabs him by the collar and pushes him away. GIVE IN HOOK, THE TAG TEAM IS COMING.

Gunn Club Interview

Lexy Nair asks Colten how he feels about his first pinfall loss and Austin says they don’t consider it a loss before they’re interrupted by The Acclaimed who say they’re better together. Austin & Colten decide they need to talk to their dad.

Mercedes Martinez Promo

Mercedes says that everyone thinks she’s a fluke because she’s just an interim and on May 4th she’ll become the undisputed champ.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Joe if he has a message for Trent, Joe says Philly is the birthplace of ROH and as for Trent, he’ll pass out before he walks out of this building. Trent says that Joe’s a big scary dude but Joe won’t kill Trent. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event!

Samoa Joe defeated Trent Beretta w/ Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy via Referee Stoppage (10:05) to retain the ROH World Television Championship

Ian Riccaboni joins commentary and Jericho looks perturbed, perhaps by Ian, perhaps worried he’s about to get jumped again. Bobby Cruise makes the ring announcements and then the match begins. Both men shake hands as per ROH code and then Trent starts off with a headlock only for Joe to escape and drop him with a huge Shoulder Tackle. Trent gets up in the corner only for Joe to drop him again with punches. Then he hits a huge chop, a splash in the corner and a Step-Up Enzuigiri. Trent rolls out and Joe goes for a Tope so Trent makes him miss then hits a Knee strike from the apron and follows with an Asai Moonsault. Trent continues the attack outside the ring until Joe catches him with a huge kick to send us to break. Joe rolls him back into the ring and lays in chops and kicks but can’t get Trent down for a three count. He locks on a Neck Hold and Trent gets out with Elbows but a Back Elbow from Joe sends him down again and Joe mocks Orange Cassidy on the outside with hands in his pockets. Joe goes back on the attack with another huge chop and the crowd beg for another. Joe obliges and then lays in a stomp and kicks to the prone Beretta.

We return to the action as Joe sets up for a Powerbomb and Trent fights out and hits a desperation drop kick. Joe rolls outside and Trent hits another dropkick through the ropes then hits a huge Cross body from the top rope to the outside. They both roll back in and Trent lays in punches and chops and then he hits a Half & Half Suplex when joe tries to hit his own. Trent hits his Twisting DDT for two and then goes for Strong Zero but Joe counters with a Powerbomb for two. Joe locks in a Crossface and Trent makes the ropes with his legs. Joe takes his time and Trent gets up and slaps Joe so Joe drops him with a Clothesline and sets up for the Muscle Buster but Beretta escapes with the Sunset Flip for two. He follows up with a Knee Strike but he tries to follow up with Joe in the corner and eats an Ura Nage for his troubles. Joe locks in a Rear Naked Choke Hold and puts Trent to sleep to win the match.

They shake hands after the match and Schiavone goes to interview Samoa Joe only for him to get interrupted by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. Singh is sent to the ring to deal with Joe but Orange Cassidy stops him and lays in his kicks but Jay Lethal takes him out and then dives in the ring to fight with Samoa Joe until they’re separated to close the show.

An awesome show to close the week. Plenty of great wrestling and angles to keep everyone satiated until Dynamite. That’s when I’ll see you next so have a great weekend and follow me on Twitter if you like excellent tweets about Baseball from an English man @Knapphausen. Adios.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #aew rampage #rampage #results #samoa joe #trent beretta #danhausen #hook #darby allin #swerve strickland #keith lee
https://wrestlr.me/75852/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 29
AEW Rampage Results (April 29 2022)
It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have[...]
Apr 29 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of pro-wrestling every week, AEW Rampage! We have[...]
Apr 29
Alexa Bliss Says "I’m Just Waiting On The Call" For WWE Return
Alexa Bliss is waiting patiently for her return to WWE television. Bliss has been off TV since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber back in Fe[...]
Apr 29 - Alexa Bliss is waiting patiently for her return to WWE television. Bliss has been off TV since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber back in Fe[...]
Apr 29
WWE Offers Developmental Contract To Former Cheerleader
WWE has offered a developmental contract to a former cheerleader named Gina DeLucia. She received the offer when she participated in the recent WWE tr[...]
Apr 29 - WWE has offered a developmental contract to a former cheerleader named Gina DeLucia. She received the offer when she participated in the recent WWE tr[...]
Apr 29
WWE Live Event Results From London, England - The O2 (4/29) - Roman Reigns Defends Titles
WWE Live event results from today’s event the O2 Arena in London, England: - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi retaine[...]
Apr 29 - WWE Live event results from today’s event the O2 Arena in London, England: - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi retaine[...]
Apr 29
Update On Multiple WWE NXT 2.0 Releases, Some Talent Wanted Out, Harland Had 'Not Progressed'
Today (Friday, April 29) WWE released 10 NXT 2.0 stars from their contract with some surprising names let go by the company. The names released today[...]
Apr 29 - Today (Friday, April 29) WWE released 10 NXT 2.0 stars from their contract with some surprising names let go by the company. The names released today[...]
Apr 29
NXT 2.0 Star Dexter Lumis Released From WWE
Dexter Lumis is the latest name to be released from NXT 2.0 by WWE today. Lumis will no doubt be one of the more surprising releases given he was inv[...]
Apr 29 - Dexter Lumis is the latest name to be released from NXT 2.0 by WWE today. Lumis will no doubt be one of the more surprising releases given he was inv[...]
Apr 29
WWE Announces Details For UK 'Clash At The Castle' Stadium Event
Tonight at a WWE Live event at The O2 in London the crowd was given details regarding the upcoming stadium show in the United Kingdom which will take [...]
Apr 29 - Tonight at a WWE Live event at The O2 in London the crowd was given details regarding the upcoming stadium show in the United Kingdom which will take [...]
Apr 29
Harland and Multiple Other NXT 2.0 Stars Released From WWE
Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of[...]
Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of[...]
Apr 29
NXT 2.0 Star Malcolm Bivens Released From WWE
Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural [...]
Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural [...]
Apr 29
NXT 2.0 Star Dakota Kai Released From WWE
Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. One of those names is Dakota Kai, In 2021, Kai and Raquel [...]
Apr 29 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today. One of those names is Dakota Kai, In 2021, Kai and Raquel [...]
Apr 29
New Details On Contract Bret Hart Has With WWE
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has provided some additional details on the deal Bret Hart and WWE have. Mel[...]
Apr 29 - In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has provided some additional details on the deal Bret Hart and WWE have. Mel[...]
Apr 29
Cody Rhodes Admits He Helped Create Tribalism Among WWE and AEW Fans
During the most recent episode of the “After The Bell with Corey Graves", Cody Rhodes discussed a number of topics including the divide between [...]
Apr 29 - During the most recent episode of the “After The Bell with Corey Graves", Cody Rhodes discussed a number of topics including the divide between [...]
Apr 29
Cody Rhodes Scheduled For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
WWE is reporting that Cody Rhodes will be the guest on the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" which will premiere on Friday, Ma[...]
Apr 29 - WWE is reporting that Cody Rhodes will be the guest on the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" which will premiere on Friday, Ma[...]
Apr 29
WWE NXT Rumored To Be Moving Back To Full Sail University
WWE could be returning to Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The company has been holding shows at the Performance Center in Florida since[...]
Apr 29 - WWE could be returning to Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The company has been holding shows at the Performance Center in Florida since[...]
Apr 29
Alberto El Patron Is Asking For Blood Donations For His Ex Wife
Alberto El Patron has put out a plea on social media looking for blood donations to help his ex-wife, the mother of his children who he reveals is in [...]
Apr 29 - Alberto El Patron has put out a plea on social media looking for blood donations to help his ex-wife, the mother of his children who he reveals is in [...]
Apr 29
Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage - ROH TV Title Match, Owen Hart Qualifier, More
AEW has announced the match card for tonight’s episode of Rampage  on TNT, which can be viewed below: - ROH World Television Championship:[...]
Apr 29 - AEW has announced the match card for tonight’s episode of Rampage  on TNT, which can be viewed below: - ROH World Television Championship:[...]
Apr 29
📸 PHOTO: Brock Lesnar Pictured Butchering A Cow
Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has not been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago, that is until now. "The Beast" [...]
Apr 29 - Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has not been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago, that is until now. "The Beast" [...]
Apr 29
Bobby Lashley Comments On Ring Rope Break At WWE UK Live Event
As reported on Thursday, Bobby Lashley took a scary fall to the outside of the ring at a WWE Live event in Newcastle, England, after the top rope brok[...]
Apr 29 - As reported on Thursday, Bobby Lashley took a scary fall to the outside of the ring at a WWE Live event in Newcastle, England, after the top rope brok[...]
Apr 29
Gunther Discusses His Transition To The Main WWE Roster, His Physical Transformation, More
WWE Superstar Gunther was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, during which he discussed his physical transformation since making his transition to the[...]
Apr 29 - WWE Superstar Gunther was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, during which he discussed his physical transformation since making his transition to the[...]
Apr 29
SPOILERS For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Steel Cage Match, I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge, More
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be taped broadcast which was recorded last week in Albany, NY. The company is currently on tour in the[...]
Apr 29 - Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be taped broadcast which was recorded last week in Albany, NY. The company is currently on tour in the[...]
Apr 29
Chelsea Green Suspended From Twitter...AGAIN!
Chelsea Green has been suspended from Twitter for the second time in a week. This time the social media site suspended her profile before of a bikini[...]
Apr 29 - Chelsea Green has been suspended from Twitter for the second time in a week. This time the social media site suspended her profile before of a bikini[...]
Apr 29
WWE Live Results Newcastle, England (4/28), Ring Rope Breaks!
WWE returned to Newcastle, England on Thursday for a live event with results from the show below: - Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sheamus - Aliyah defe[...]
Apr 29 - WWE returned to Newcastle, England on Thursday for a live event with results from the show below: - Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sheamus - Aliyah defe[...]
Apr 28
Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2022
Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling broadcast here is the updated match card for the upcoming Under Siege event which will take place on May 7 on IM[...]
Apr 28 - Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling broadcast here is the updated match card for the upcoming Under Siege event which will take place on May 7 on IM[...]
Apr 28
Ring Rope Breaks During WWE Live Event, Bobby Lashley Takes Scary Bump
During a WWE Live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England there was a scary moment involving a ring rope. During a match involving[...]
Apr 28 - During a WWE Live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England there was a scary moment involving a ring rope. During a match involving[...]
Apr 28
Anthony Ogogo Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts Following Boxing Retirement
AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently took part in an interview with Independent UK, revealing that he struggled with depression after an eye injury that fo[...]
Apr 28 - AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently took part in an interview with Independent UK, revealing that he struggled with depression after an eye injury that fo[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π