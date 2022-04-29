Alexa Bliss Says "I’m Just Waiting On The Call" For WWE Return

Alexa Bliss is waiting patiently for her return to WWE television.

Bliss has been off TV since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber back in February. She was recently interviewed by Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple and asked when we can expect to see her back on our screens.

“Hopefully soon,” she said. “I’m just waiting on the call.”

Bliss revealed she has "been ready to go since before Saudi Arabia" which was before Elimination Chamber.

It was recently reported by Fightful Select that WWE has no creative direction for her character hence why she has not been used on television. Bliss is reported to have become very frustrated with her direction back in February and went directly to Vince McMahon to express how she felt.



WWE originally had plans for her to get involved in the Becky Lynch/Bianca Belair feud but those plans were nixed.