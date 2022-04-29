Update On Multiple WWE NXT 2.0 Releases, Some Talent Wanted Out, Harland Had 'Not Progressed'

Today (Friday, April 29) WWE released 10 NXT 2.0 stars from their contract with some surprising names let go by the company.

The names released today include; Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Raelyn Divine, Mila Malani, Draco Anthony, Sanjana George, Persia Pirotta, Harland, Dexter Lumis, and Paige Prinzivalli. All these talents are subject to a 30-day non-compete clauses as per the original contract they signed.

Fightful Select is reporting head of talent relations John Laurinaitis personally informed talent of the cuts and cited budget cuts as the reason for releases.

The email he sent to talent read, "Due to budgetary cuts, and with immediate effect as of today, 4/29/2022, we have come to the terms to release the following."

As previously reported, Malcolm Bivens told the company a while back he had no plans on re-signing. Dakota Kai was reportedly not shocked by her release and apparently had no plans on renewing her WWE contract.

Harland was let go as the company felt he had not progressed in the ring.