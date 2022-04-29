WWE Announces Details For UK 'Clash At The Castle' Stadium Event

BREAKING: WWE Clash at the Castle takes place LIVE from @principalitysta in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3, and tickets will be available Friday, May 20! #WWECastle @visitwales Details 🇬🇧 https://t.co/H3kwCjTZ4d Register for May 18 presale 🎟 https://t.co/O0q3o1ZPj4 pic.twitter.com/QeWMsdb8G3

WWE recently reported more than 59,000 people have pre-registered for the event.

The presale for Clash at the Castle will go live on Wednesday, May 18, with general sales launching on Friday, May 20, 2022.

The company announced the event will be named, "Clash at the Castle", the first WWE stadium event in the UK for thirty years.

Tonight at a WWE Live event at The O2 in London the crowd was given details regarding the upcoming stadium show in the United Kingdom which will take place on September 3 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

