NXT 2.0 Star Malcolm Bivens Released From WWE

Fightful is reporting that WWE has made a number of releases from the NXT 2.0 brand today.
We just reported the release of one-half of the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and can now also confirm Malcolm Bivens is no longer under WWE contract and has also been released by the company.
Bivens reportedly did not want to re-sign with the company when offered a new deal back in February.
He is best known for his time in WWE on the NXT brand as the manager of the Diamond Mine.
