Cody Rhodes Scheduled For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Hell Yeah!!! RT @WWE : 👂 You hear that? @CodyRhodes joins @steveaustinBSR on #BrokenSkullSessions , streaming NEXT FRIDAY exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/IfScTMPxfx

He will meet Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash next Sunday.

This will be Cody's first major interview since making his return at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Seth Rollins.

WWE is reporting that Cody Rhodes will be the guest on the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" which will premiere on Friday, May 6, 2022, on Peacock and the WWE Network.

