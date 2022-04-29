WWE NXT Rumored To Be Moving Back To Full Sail University
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 29, 2022
WWE could be returning to Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
The company has been holding shows at the Performance Center in Florida since October 2020 which came about due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
In the latest edition of the
Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reveals that there has been internal talk of bringing NXT 2.0 back to Full Sail.
WWE has always wanted to return to Full Sail University with their split reported at the time as amicable and now COVID restrictions are lifted there seems even more reason to return to the campus which has hosted WWE events dating back to 2012.
