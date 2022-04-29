📸 PHOTO: Brock Lesnar Pictured Butchering A Cow

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has not been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago, that is until now.

"The Beast" has resurfaced in a photo that shows him butchering a cow. The Bearded Butchers of Whitefeather Meats in Creston posted a photo to social which shows Lesnar with a cow strung up.

For those wondering why Lesnar has been publicized doing this, it is because he has a working relationship with The Bearded Butchers who recently released a Brock Lesnar Blend of meat seasoning.

Lesnar is expected to return for SummerSlam 2022.