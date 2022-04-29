SPOILERS For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Steel Cage Match, I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge, More

- A Tag Team Title unification contract signing between RK-Bro and The Usos took place for WrestleMania Backlash. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre got involved with a brawl breaking out.

Check out the spoilers for the episode below.

The company is currently on tour in the United Kingdom and decided not to tape an episode of SmackDown in London tonight, as they normally would.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be taped broadcast which was recorded last week in Albany, NY.

Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage - ROH TV Title Match, Owen Hart Qualifier, More

AEW has announced the match card for tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which can be viewed below: - ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Trent Beretta - Owen Hart Foun[...] Apr 29 - AEW has announced the match card for tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which can be viewed below: - ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Trent Beretta - Owen Hart Foun[...]

📸 PHOTO: Brock Lesnar Pictured Butchering A Cow

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has not been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago, that is until now. "The Beast" has resurfaced in a photo that shows him butcherin[...] Apr 29 - Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has not been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago, that is until now. "The Beast" has resurfaced in a photo that shows him butcherin[...]

Bobby Lashley Comments On Ring Rope Break At WWE UK Live Event

As reported on Thursday, Bobby Lashley took a scary fall to the outside of the ring at a WWE Live event in Newcastle, England, after the top rope broke during his match against Drew McIntyre in the ma[...] Apr 29 - As reported on Thursday, Bobby Lashley took a scary fall to the outside of the ring at a WWE Live event in Newcastle, England, after the top rope broke during his match against Drew McIntyre in the ma[...]

Gunther Discusses His Transition To The Main WWE Roster, His Physical Transformation, More

WWE Superstar Gunther was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, during which he discussed his physical transformation since making his transition to the main WWE roster, how the move from NXT UK went, a[...] Apr 29 - WWE Superstar Gunther was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, during which he discussed his physical transformation since making his transition to the main WWE roster, how the move from NXT UK went, a[...]

Chelsea Green Suspended From Twitter...AGAIN!

Chelsea Green has been suspended from Twitter for the second time in a week. This time the social media site suspended her profile before of a bikini pic that was being used in the header of her prof[...] Apr 29 - Chelsea Green has been suspended from Twitter for the second time in a week. This time the social media site suspended her profile before of a bikini pic that was being used in the header of her prof[...]

WWE Live Results Newcastle, England (4/28), Ring Rope Breaks!

WWE returned to Newcastle, England on Thursday for a live event with results from the show below: - Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sheamus - Aliyah defeated Shotzi - Gunther defeated Sami Zayn - Naomi[...] Apr 29 - WWE returned to Newcastle, England on Thursday for a live event with results from the show below: - Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sheamus - Aliyah defeated Shotzi - Gunther defeated Sami Zayn - Naomi[...]

Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2022

Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling broadcast here is the updated match card for the upcoming Under Siege event which will take place on May 7 on IMPACT! Plus: - IMPACT World Championship Mat[...] Apr 28 - Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling broadcast here is the updated match card for the upcoming Under Siege event which will take place on May 7 on IMPACT! Plus: - IMPACT World Championship Mat[...]

During a WWE Live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England there was a scary moment involving a ring rope. During a match involving Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre both men bounced [...] Apr 28 - During a WWE Live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England there was a scary moment involving a ring rope. During a match involving Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre both men bounced [...]

Anthony Ogogo Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts Following Boxing Retirement

AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently took part in an interview with Independent UK, revealing that he struggled with depression after an eye injury that forced him to retire from Boxing. On retireme[...] Apr 28 - AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently took part in an interview with Independent UK, revealing that he struggled with depression after an eye injury that forced him to retire from Boxing. On retireme[...]

Madcap Moss Asked If He's Considered Doing Stand-Up Comedy

During a recent interview with El Brunch, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss was asked about comedy relating to his gimmick and if he would like to do stand-up comedy. Comedy and his gimmick: "It's hard to[...] Apr 28 - During a recent interview with El Brunch, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss was asked about comedy relating to his gimmick and if he would like to do stand-up comedy. Comedy and his gimmick: "It's hard to[...]

W. Morrissey Raves About His Time In IMPACT Wrestling

During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey (Big Cass) opened up about delivering some of his best work ever in IMPACT Wrestling: "Yeah, IMPACT has been great. The c[...] Apr 28 - During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey (Big Cass) opened up about delivering some of his best work ever in IMPACT Wrestling: "Yeah, IMPACT has been great. The c[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Set To Leave The Brand Soon

During tonight's NXT UK episode, NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin were involved in a contract signing for their upcoming rematch for the NXT UK Championship Dragunov suggested the matc[...] Apr 28 - During tonight's NXT UK episode, NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin were involved in a contract signing for their upcoming rematch for the NXT UK Championship Dragunov suggested the matc[...]

WWE Reveals New Logo For SummerSlam 2022

WWE has resigned the SummerSlam premium live event logo ahead of the big event in July. SummerSlam 2022 takes place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN. It will be the first Summe[...] Apr 28 - WWE has resigned the SummerSlam premium live event logo ahead of the big event in July. SummerSlam 2022 takes place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN. It will be the first Summe[...]

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend

WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Compa[...] Apr 28 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Compa[...]

Ember Moon Reveals WWE Had Meetings About Female Wrestlers Needing To Be Sexier, Describes Working In WWE As "Eating A Sh** Sandwich"

Ember Moon was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke about the end of her run with WWE. My last four months was just one of those moments where I wasn't having fun anymo[...] Apr 28 - Ember Moon was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke about the end of her run with WWE. My last four months was just one of those moments where I wasn't having fun anymo[...]

Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) Looking To Get Back In The Ring

During the recent Love of Wrestling convention in the UK, Taylor Rotunda better known as WWE Superstar Bo Dallas was asked if he will return to the ring. He told those in attendance that he hop[...] Apr 28 - During the recent Love of Wrestling convention in the UK, Taylor Rotunda better known as WWE Superstar Bo Dallas was asked if he will return to the ring. He told those in attendance that he hop[...]

ROH Stars Spotted Backstage At Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Ring of Honor wrestlers were backstage during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As seen during the broadcast, Bobby Cruise took up ring announcing duties for the title match between ROH TV [...] Apr 28 - Ring of Honor wrestlers were backstage during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As seen during the broadcast, Bobby Cruise took up ring announcing duties for the title match between ROH TV [...]

Adam Scherr On The Buzz Around Control Your Narrative

Adam Scherr, better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Mike Jones of DC101, Scherr talked about the hype surrounding Control Your Narrative and its growth. On the growth [...] Apr 28 - Adam Scherr, better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Mike Jones of DC101, Scherr talked about the hype surrounding Control Your Narrative and its growth. On the growth [...]

Jim Ross Will Be Working With The Rock On A New Project

During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed he will be working on a project for The Rock's company (Seven Bucks Productions) soon which will involve him looking back at old wrest[...] Apr 28 - During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed he will be working on a project for The Rock's company (Seven Bucks Productions) soon which will involve him looking back at old wrest[...]

A Few WWE Superstars Have Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19 Recently

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed there have been "at least a couple" of WWE Superstars who have missed events recently due to testing positive for COVID-19. The company has[...] Apr 28 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed there have been "at least a couple" of WWE Superstars who have missed events recently due to testing positive for COVID-19. The company has[...]

Mick Foley Reflects On Argument He Once Had With Jonathan Coachman

Mick Foley joined the Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha podcast recently during which he reflected on an argument he once had with Jonathan Coachman, the joke FTR made about him managing them, and[...] Apr 28 - Mick Foley joined the Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha podcast recently during which he reflected on an argument he once had with Jonathan Coachman, the joke FTR made about him managing them, and[...]

SPOILERS For Friday's Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling taped tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania immediately after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW Rampage will air at 10PM E[...] Apr 28 - All Elite Wrestling taped tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania immediately after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW Rampage will air at 10PM E[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling - Josh Alexander Defends!

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV and also the company's Twitch online streaming channel. Check out the matches that have been announced for the show: - Josh Alexand[...] Apr 28 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV and also the company's Twitch online streaming channel. Check out the matches that have been announced for the show: - Josh Alexand[...]