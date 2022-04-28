W. Morrissey Raves About His Time In IMPACT Wrestling

"Yeah, IMPACT has been great. The crew there has been awesome. The writing team is fucking awesome. I really like it there. Now that I’m sober and have a good head on my shoulders, I feel like I’m doing the best work of my career. I feel like I’m getting better and better each time I’m out there. I feel like I’m reaching for that potential I talked about. I feel myself getting more confident. I feel myself getting better. Even when I watch my stuff back, I am getting better. It’s been a really good experience at IMPACT, it’s really awesome there. Everybody’s cool. I think it was the perfect place to come back into [TV wrestling]. It’s given me an opportunity to grow and pitch ideas for myself and try to work with them to [bring out the best in me].”

During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette , W. Morrissey (Big Cass) opened up about delivering some of his best work ever in IMPACT Wrestling:

» More News From This Feed

Ring Rope Breaks During WWE Live Event, Bobby Lashley Takes Scary Bump

During a WWE Live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England there was a scary moment involving a ring rope. During a match involving Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre both men bounced [...] Apr 28 - During a WWE Live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England there was a scary moment involving a ring rope. During a match involving Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre both men bounced [...]

Anthony Ogogo Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts Following Boxing Retirement

AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently took part in an interview with Independent UK, revealing that he struggled with depression after an eye injury that forced him to retire from Boxing. On retireme[...] Apr 28 - AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently took part in an interview with Independent UK, revealing that he struggled with depression after an eye injury that forced him to retire from Boxing. On retireme[...]

Madcap Moss Asked If He's Considered Doing Stand-Up Comedy

During a recent interview with El Brunch, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss was asked about comedy relating to his gimmick and if he would like to do stand-up comedy. Comedy and his gimmick: "It's hard to[...] Apr 28 - During a recent interview with El Brunch, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss was asked about comedy relating to his gimmick and if he would like to do stand-up comedy. Comedy and his gimmick: "It's hard to[...]

W. Morrissey Raves About His Time In IMPACT Wrestling

During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey (Big Cass) opened up about delivering some of his best work ever in IMPACT Wrestling: "Yeah, IMPACT has been great. The c[...] Apr 28 - During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey (Big Cass) opened up about delivering some of his best work ever in IMPACT Wrestling: "Yeah, IMPACT has been great. The c[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Set To Leave The Brand Soon

During tonight's NXT UK episode, NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin were involved in a contract signing for their upcoming rematch for the NXT UK Championship Dragunov suggested the matc[...] Apr 28 - During tonight's NXT UK episode, NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin were involved in a contract signing for their upcoming rematch for the NXT UK Championship Dragunov suggested the matc[...]

WWE Reveals New Logo For SummerSlam 2022

WWE has resigned the SummerSlam premium live event logo ahead of the big event in July. SummerSlam 2022 takes place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN. It will be the first Summe[...] Apr 28 - WWE has resigned the SummerSlam premium live event logo ahead of the big event in July. SummerSlam 2022 takes place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN. It will be the first Summe[...]

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend

WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Compa[...] Apr 28 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Compa[...]

Ember Moon Reveals WWE Had Meetings About Female Wrestlers Needing To Be Sexier, Describes Working In WWE As "Eating A Sh** Sandwich"

Ember Moon was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke about the end of her run with WWE. My last four months was just one of those moments where I wasn't having fun anymo[...] Apr 28 - Ember Moon was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke about the end of her run with WWE. My last four months was just one of those moments where I wasn't having fun anymo[...]

Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) Looking To Get Back In The Ring

During the recent Love of Wrestling convention in the UK, Taylor Rotunda better known as WWE Superstar Bo Dallas was asked if he will return to the ring. He told those in attendance that he hop[...] Apr 28 - During the recent Love of Wrestling convention in the UK, Taylor Rotunda better known as WWE Superstar Bo Dallas was asked if he will return to the ring. He told those in attendance that he hop[...]

ROH Stars Spotted Backstage At Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Ring of Honor wrestlers were backstage during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As seen during the broadcast, Bobby Cruise took up ring announcing duties for the title match between ROH TV [...] Apr 28 - Ring of Honor wrestlers were backstage during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As seen during the broadcast, Bobby Cruise took up ring announcing duties for the title match between ROH TV [...]

Adam Scherr On The Buzz Around Control Your Narrative

Adam Scherr, better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Mike Jones of DC101, Scherr talked about the hype surrounding Control Your Narrative and its growth. On the growth [...] Apr 28 - Adam Scherr, better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Mike Jones of DC101, Scherr talked about the hype surrounding Control Your Narrative and its growth. On the growth [...]

Jim Ross Will Be Working With The Rock On A New Project

During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed he will be working on a project for The Rock's company (Seven Bucks Productions) soon which will involve him looking back at old wrest[...] Apr 28 - During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed he will be working on a project for The Rock's company (Seven Bucks Productions) soon which will involve him looking back at old wrest[...]

A Few WWE Superstars Have Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19 Recently

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed there have been "at least a couple" of WWE Superstars who have missed events recently due to testing positive for COVID-19. The company has[...] Apr 28 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed there have been "at least a couple" of WWE Superstars who have missed events recently due to testing positive for COVID-19. The company has[...]

Mick Foley Reflects On Argument He Once Had With Jonathan Coachman

Mick Foley joined the Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha podcast recently during which he reflected on an argument he once had with Jonathan Coachman, the joke FTR made about him managing them, and[...] Apr 28 - Mick Foley joined the Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha podcast recently during which he reflected on an argument he once had with Jonathan Coachman, the joke FTR made about him managing them, and[...]

SPOILERS For Friday's Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling taped tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania immediately after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW Rampage will air at 10PM E[...] Apr 28 - All Elite Wrestling taped tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania immediately after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW Rampage will air at 10PM E[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling - Josh Alexander Defends!

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV and also the company's Twitch online streaming channel. Check out the matches that have been announced for the show: - Josh Alexand[...] Apr 28 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV and also the company's Twitch online streaming channel. Check out the matches that have been announced for the show: - Josh Alexand[...]

AEW Dynamite Reportedly "Heavily Rewritten" Due To Adam Page Absence

Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS had to be "heavily rewritten" due to the absence of Adam Page who revealed hours before the show he would not be appearing due to testing positive for COVID-[...] Apr 28 - Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS had to be "heavily rewritten" due to the absence of Adam Page who revealed hours before the show he would not be appearing due to testing positive for COVID-[...]

MVP Slams Fans Comparing Omos To The Great Khali, Says He Has "Huge Potential"

Omos’ new manager MVP has responded to comparisons being made that Omos is similar in-ring style to WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali, calling anybody who makes such claims "an idiot of the high[...] Apr 28 - Omos’ new manager MVP has responded to comparisons being made that Omos is similar in-ring style to WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali, calling anybody who makes such claims "an idiot of the high[...]

Mercedes Martinez Explains Why She Signed With WWE Over AEW In 2020

Mercedes Martinez was the latest guest on this week’s "AEW Unrestricted" podcast during which she touched upon why she signed with WWE over AEW back in 2020. “I think at that time in my[...] Apr 28 - Mercedes Martinez was the latest guest on this week’s "AEW Unrestricted" podcast during which she touched upon why she signed with WWE over AEW back in 2020. “I think at that time in my[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 27 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This time we’re live from Philadelphia and as always, this card is completely stacked. If a T[...] Apr 27 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This time we’re live from Philadelphia and as always, this card is completely stacked. If a T[...]

CM Punk Announced As Hangman Adam Page's Challenger At Double or Nothing

Breaking news coming out of AEW Dynamite as it has been made official that at Double or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas Nevada, CM Punk will challenge Hangman Adam Page for the AEW title. It is OFFI[...] Apr 27 - Breaking news coming out of AEW Dynamite as it has been made official that at Double or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas Nevada, CM Punk will challenge Hangman Adam Page for the AEW title. It is OFFI[...]

Tony Khan Believes AEW x NJPW Events Brings Things "Full Circle" Back to WCW-NJPW Partnership

Tony Khan was recently interviewed about working with NJPW, and believes AEW's partnership brings things "full circle" back to WCW’s partnership with NJPW in the 90s. Here is what Khan told Bus[...] Apr 27 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed about working with NJPW, and believes AEW's partnership brings things "full circle" back to WCW’s partnership with NJPW in the 90s. Here is what Khan told Bus[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Wasn’t A Fan Of Working In Japan

During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Jake Roberts revealed that he wasn’t a fan of wrestling for Japanese audiences. On Japanese audiences: “Yeah[...] Apr 27 - During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Jake Roberts revealed that he wasn’t a fan of wrestling for Japanese audiences. On Japanese audiences: “Yeah[...]

AEW Production Truck Involved In Car Accident

The AEW production truck was involved in a car accident today in Philadelphia. Reports from those at the scene suggest nobody was seriously hurt with the speculation that the driver of the car wedged[...] Apr 27 - The AEW production truck was involved in a car accident today in Philadelphia. Reports from those at the scene suggest nobody was seriously hurt with the speculation that the driver of the car wedged[...]