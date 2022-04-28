Mick Foley Reflects On Argument He Once Had With Jonathan Coachman

Mick Foley joined the Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha podcast recently during which he reflected on an argument he once had with Jonathan Coachman, the joke FTR made about him managing them, and his thoughts on William Regal

On an argument he had with Jonathan Coachman:

“As long as I’ve known Jonathan Coachman, I only had one argument. That was when he was maligning the good name of Stacy Keibler. Stacy didn’t want to come back [to WWE], she wanted to do other things. So I cut what we in the trade call a promo on Coach about how unlike those guys, the women didn’t have their travel paid, they didn’t get their rental cars or hotels paid for. They were expected to be great ambassadors of the company. They were expected to look good at all times, traveling the globe. And in the end, after taxes, they’re not making – I just didn’t think it was in keeping with a Superstar should be making.”

On the joke that FTR made about him managing them:

“First of all, feel free to spread rumors about AEW being really interested in me. Dax and Wheeler are talking it up. It worked out so well for Bret [Hart, who recently signed a Legends deal with WWE]. I think there’s a handful of guys they don’t want to see in enemy territory. They’ve taken on some major losses, so I thought, ‘hey, I may as well dangle my line out there and see if I can land one of those quiet, lucrative deals.”

On William Regal: