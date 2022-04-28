Relive the greatest matches and moments from the career of the new @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion in this loaded playlist on IMPACT Plus! Watch now: https://t.co/KwkLdETp9e @Walking_Weapon #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/Uy1peOPFrz

Check out the matches that have been announced for the show:

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV and also the company's Twitch online streaming channel.

SPOILERS For Friday's Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling taped tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania immediately after Wednesday's episod[...] Apr 28 - All Elite Wrestling taped tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania immediately after Wednesday's episod[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling - Josh Alexander Defends!

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV and also the company's Twitch online streaming channel. Check out the matches that[...] Apr 28 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV and also the company's Twitch online streaming channel. Check out the matches that[...]

AEW Dynamite Reportedly "Heavily Rewritten" Due To Adam Page Absence

Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS had to be "heavily rewritten" due to the absence of Adam Page who revealed hours before the show he would n[...] Apr 28 - Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS had to be "heavily rewritten" due to the absence of Adam Page who revealed hours before the show he would n[...]

MVP Slams Fans Comparing Omos To The Great Khali, Says He Has "Huge Potential"

Omos’ new manager MVP has responded to comparisons being made that Omos is similar in-ring style to WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali, calling a[...] Apr 28 - Omos’ new manager MVP has responded to comparisons being made that Omos is similar in-ring style to WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali, calling a[...]

Mercedes Martinez Explains Why She Signed With WWE Over AEW In 2020

Mercedes Martinez was the latest guest on this week’s "AEW Unrestricted" podcast during which she touched upon why she signed with WWE over AEW [...] Apr 28 - Mercedes Martinez was the latest guest on this week’s "AEW Unrestricted" podcast during which she touched upon why she signed with WWE over AEW [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 27 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This time we’re live from Philadelphia and [...] Apr 27 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This time we’re live from Philadelphia and [...]

CM Punk Announced As Hangman Adam Page's Challenger At Double or Nothing

Breaking news coming out of AEW Dynamite as it has been made official that at Double or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas Nevada, CM Punk will challenge [...] Apr 27 - Breaking news coming out of AEW Dynamite as it has been made official that at Double or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas Nevada, CM Punk will challenge [...]

Tony Khan Believes AEW x NJPW Events Brings Things "Full Circle" Back to WCW-NJPW Partnership

Tony Khan was recently interviewed about working with NJPW, and believes AEW's partnership brings things "full circle" back to WCW’s partnership[...] Apr 27 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed about working with NJPW, and believes AEW's partnership brings things "full circle" back to WCW’s partnership[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Wasn’t A Fan Of Working In Japan

During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Jake Roberts revealed that he wasn’t a fan of wrestling for Japanese audie[...] Apr 27 - During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Jake Roberts revealed that he wasn’t a fan of wrestling for Japanese audie[...]

AEW Production Truck Involved In Car Accident

The AEW production truck was involved in a car accident today in Philadelphia. Reports from those at the scene suggest nobody was seriously hurt with[...] Apr 27 - The AEW production truck was involved in a car accident today in Philadelphia. Reports from those at the scene suggest nobody was seriously hurt with[...]

Alberto El Patron Dropped From Appearing At AAA’s TripleMania XXX

Former WWE champion Alberto El Patron will now not be appearing AAA’s TripleMania XXX pay-per-view, which takes place this Saturday. Emily Prat[...] Apr 27 - Former WWE champion Alberto El Patron will now not be appearing AAA’s TripleMania XXX pay-per-view, which takes place this Saturday. Emily Prat[...]

Santino Marella Knows How Elias Feels

I used to hate it when my sister got the exact same tattoo as me, we are fraternal twins not identical but she always wanted to be identical, drove [...] Apr 27 - I used to hate it when my sister got the exact same tattoo as me, we are fraternal twins not identical but she always wanted to be identical, drove [...]

Ricardo Rodriguez Recalls Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood's WWE Tryout

CM Punk will be the guest commentator for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match that will take place tonight on AEW Dynamite. Former WWE ring [...] Apr 27 - CM Punk will be the guest commentator for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match that will take place tonight on AEW Dynamite. Former WWE ring [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases Ahead Of Spring Breakin’ Episode

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network drew 577,000 viewers for the 2-hour broadcast, which is up on the week previous of 569,000 vie[...] Apr 27 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network drew 577,000 viewers for the 2-hour broadcast, which is up on the week previous of 569,000 vie[...]

Taz Undergoes Stem Cell Treatment On His Knee

Taz revealed on social media that he is recovering from stem cell treatment on his knee. The AEW star reveals this is the first time trying stem cell [...] Apr 27 - Taz revealed on social media that he is recovering from stem cell treatment on his knee. The AEW star reveals this is the first time trying stem cell [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Sammy Guevara Could Be Getting "Good Heat Or Go-Away Heat"

During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW star Sammy Guevara, and fans turning on him and Tay Conti who is his real-life girlfrie[...] Apr 27 - During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW star Sammy Guevara, and fans turning on him and Tay Conti who is his real-life girlfrie[...]

Tony Khan To Give Speech About AEW Revolutionizing Wrestling

AEW CEO Tony Khan has been invited as a guest speaker at the Collision Conference in June, where he will give a talk about the success of AEW and how [...] Apr 27 - AEW CEO Tony Khan has been invited as a guest speaker at the Collision Conference in June, where he will give a talk about the success of AEW and how [...]

New Segment Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Jericho Appreciation Society will be involved in a newly announced segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Chris Jericho took to Twitter[...] Apr 27 - The Jericho Appreciation Society will be involved in a newly announced segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Chris Jericho took to Twitter[...]

Ryback Claims WWE Is Suppressing Him, Calls Out Vince McMahon

Everyone is going to see very soon that @WWE has not only been massively suppressing me, but many other talents and former talents via their social [...] Apr 27 - Everyone is going to see very soon that @WWE has not only been massively suppressing me, but many other talents and former talents via their social [...]

WWE Co-Promoting Historic Boxing Match With DAZN This Saturday

WWE is partnering with DAZN to co-promote Saturday’s boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. This is the first time women’s [...] Apr 27 - WWE is partnering with DAZN to co-promote Saturday’s boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. This is the first time women’s [...]

WWE Has Plans To Host More Stadium Shows In 2023

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reports WWE intends to hold more stadium shows in 2023 with the hope to generate more revenue and interest in the[...] Apr 27 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reports WWE intends to hold more stadium shows in 2023 with the hope to generate more revenue and interest in the[...]

New Details Released For Next Month’s CZW PPV's

Stonecutter Media has released details regarding next month’s CZW PPV's: THE WILDEST WRESTLING WITH THE BIGGEST STARS – CZW’S BRAND[...] Apr 27 - Stonecutter Media has released details regarding next month’s CZW PPV's: THE WILDEST WRESTLING WITH THE BIGGEST STARS – CZW’S BRAND[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Triple H Shot Down Plans For A Storyline Involving The Undertaker’s 'Son'

During the latest episode of the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr discussed how there was a storyline pr[...] Apr 27 - During the latest episode of the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr discussed how there was a storyline pr[...]

Dustin Rhodes Wants To Take The AEW Women’s Division To New Heights

AEW star Dustin Rhodes was recently a guest on Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog during which he talked about how he hopes to help the AEW women’s [...] Apr 27 - AEW star Dustin Rhodes was recently a guest on Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog during which he talked about how he hopes to help the AEW women’s [...]