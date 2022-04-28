WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling - Josh Alexander Defends!
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2022
- Josh Alexander defends IMPACT Wrestling World Title against Moose
- Alex Shelley, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey to battle Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
- Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Decay
- Bhupinder Gujjar vs. VSK
- Mark and Jay Briscoe return
