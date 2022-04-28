AEW Dynamite Reportedly "Heavily Rewritten" Due To Adam Page Absence

Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS had to be "heavily rewritten" due to the absence of Adam Page who revealed hours before the show he would not be appearing due to testing positive for COVID-19.

During last night's broadcast, Dave Meltzer tweeted: "Tonight’s AEW show was heavily rewritten due to Page getting COVID"

It has yet to be revealed what aspects of the show were subject to changes but it seems Page was due to have a significant role in the show.

It was revealed at the top of the broadcast that Page will defend his championship against CM Punk at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29.