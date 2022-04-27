WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Believes AEW x NJPW Events Brings Things "Full Circle" Back to WCW-NJPW Partnership

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2022

Tony Khan was recently interviewed about working with NJPW, and believes AEW's partnership brings things "full circle" back to WCW’s partnership with NJPW in the 90s.

Here is what Khan told Busted Open Radio: per Wrestling Inc:

On tonight’s TNT Championship match on Dynamite: 

“For the TNT Title, a Ladder Match with Scorpio Sky trying to challenge Sammy Guevara. A three-time champion and former champion, Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara, and a lot on the line here. It’s been a crazy situation between these guys, and I know that both of these men would excel in a Ladder Match. We’ve seen Sammy Guevara hit new heights in a Ladder Match. Scorpio Sky, of course, former Face of the Revolution Ladder Match himself. So both men have won big Ladder Matches in AEW. Both men have held the TNT Title. Both men hate each other, and are both part of a larger hate, I think, with not only Sky and Sammy, but also Paige VanZant and Tay Conti are involved in this. Those two don’t seem to like each other very much either. A lot of intrigue around this match. Two great champions, and like I said, two men who are great masters of the Ladder Match, so should be an awesome, awesome TNT Championship match.”

On the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show:

 “There’s so much excitement about the AEW Forbidden Door partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It was an honor to have Ohbari-san come to AEW, the President of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It was great to meet him last week. We’ve had great conversations, and I really am excited about working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, in even more of a grand fashion that we already have. I think there’s been some great matches between New Japan wrestlers and AEW wrestlers. They’ve had some of their top stars come to AEW, and we’ve had some of our top stars wrestle there. Now, coming together for this super show, it’s going to be tremendous. It’s something fun for the fans to really look forward to in the middle of summer, and not only that, it will be an amazing live event in Chicago going to the United Center.”

On working with NJPW:

 “This is a lot of fun. Not only am I a fan of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and I’m very excited about this partnership for business reasons, but also, historically, I think it is very fitting that New Japan Pro-Wrestling is working with a company that is on TNT and TBS again. You know, they had a great relationship with WCW for many years, and it was a very fruitful partnership. We saw some of the great stars of New Japan in WCW, and again, a lot of the great WCW stars went over and competed in New Japan. So I think it’s a similar relationship that we have now, where both companies are doing great, and it makes sense for the stars of New Japan to come and feature and be seen on TBS and TNT again. So things have really come full circle, I think.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
