The driver is ok, but don’t text and drive #AEWDynamite #Philly pic.twitter.com/CHGqZ4hWC7

We're glad to hear everybody is okay!

Reports from those at the scene suggest nobody was seriously hurt with the speculation that the driver of the car wedged under the truck was texting while driving and ran into the truck.

The AEW production truck was involved in a car accident today in Philadelphia.

AEW Production Truck Involved In Car Accident

Alberto El Patron Dropped From Appearing At AAA’s TripleMania XXX

Former WWE champion Alberto El Patron will now not be appearing AAA’s TripleMania XXX pay-per-view, which takes place this Saturday. Emily Prat[...] Apr 27 - Former WWE champion Alberto El Patron will now not be appearing AAA’s TripleMania XXX pay-per-view, which takes place this Saturday. Emily Prat[...]

Santino Marella Knows How Elias Feels

I used to hate it when my sister got the exact same tattoo as me, we are fraternal twins not identical but she always wanted to be identical, drove [...] Apr 27 - I used to hate it when my sister got the exact same tattoo as me, we are fraternal twins not identical but she always wanted to be identical, drove [...]

Ricardo Rodriguez Recalls Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood's WWE Tryout

CM Punk will be the guest commentator for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match that will take place tonight on AEW Dynamite. Former WWE ring [...] Apr 27 - CM Punk will be the guest commentator for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match that will take place tonight on AEW Dynamite. Former WWE ring [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases Ahead Of Spring Breakin’ Episode

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network drew 577,000 viewers for the 2-hour broadcast, which is up on the week previous of 569,000 vie[...] Apr 27 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network drew 577,000 viewers for the 2-hour broadcast, which is up on the week previous of 569,000 vie[...]

Taz Undergoes Stem Cell Treatment On His Knee

Taz revealed on social media that he is recovering from stem cell treatment on his knee. The AEW star reveals this is the first time trying stem cell [...] Apr 27 - Taz revealed on social media that he is recovering from stem cell treatment on his knee. The AEW star reveals this is the first time trying stem cell [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Sammy Guevara Could Be Getting "Good Heat Or Go-Away Heat"

During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW star Sammy Guevara, and fans turning on him and Tay Conti who is his real-life girlfrie[...] Apr 27 - During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW star Sammy Guevara, and fans turning on him and Tay Conti who is his real-life girlfrie[...]

Tony Khan To Give Speech About AEW Revolutionizing Wrestling

AEW CEO Tony Khan has been invited as a guest speaker at the Collision Conference in June, where he will give a talk about the success of AEW and how [...] Apr 27 - AEW CEO Tony Khan has been invited as a guest speaker at the Collision Conference in June, where he will give a talk about the success of AEW and how [...]

New Segment Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Jericho Appreciation Society will be involved in a newly announced segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Chris Jericho took to Twitter[...] Apr 27 - The Jericho Appreciation Society will be involved in a newly announced segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Chris Jericho took to Twitter[...]

Ryback Claims WWE Is Suppressing Him, Calls Out Vince McMahon

Everyone is going to see very soon that @WWE has not only been massively suppressing me, but many other talents and former talents via their social [...] Apr 27 - Everyone is going to see very soon that @WWE has not only been massively suppressing me, but many other talents and former talents via their social [...]

WWE Co-Promoting Historic Boxing Match With DAZN This Saturday

WWE is partnering with DAZN to co-promote Saturday’s boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. This is the first time women’s [...] Apr 27 - WWE is partnering with DAZN to co-promote Saturday’s boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. This is the first time women’s [...]

WWE Has Plans To Host More Stadium Shows In 2023

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reports WWE intends to hold more stadium shows in 2023 with the hope to generate more revenue and interest in the[...] Apr 27 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reports WWE intends to hold more stadium shows in 2023 with the hope to generate more revenue and interest in the[...]

New Details Released For Next Month’s CZW PPV's

Stonecutter Media has released details regarding next month’s CZW PPV's: THE WILDEST WRESTLING WITH THE BIGGEST STARS – CZW’S BRAND[...] Apr 27 - Stonecutter Media has released details regarding next month’s CZW PPV's: THE WILDEST WRESTLING WITH THE BIGGEST STARS – CZW’S BRAND[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Triple H Shot Down Plans For A Storyline Involving The Undertaker’s 'Son'

During the latest episode of the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr discussed how there was a storyline pr[...] Apr 27 - During the latest episode of the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr discussed how there was a storyline pr[...]

Dustin Rhodes Wants To Take The AEW Women’s Division To New Heights

AEW star Dustin Rhodes was recently a guest on Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog during which he talked about how he hopes to help the AEW women’s [...] Apr 27 - AEW star Dustin Rhodes was recently a guest on Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog during which he talked about how he hopes to help the AEW women’s [...]

📺 WATCH: Jimmy Uso Calls Police Officer An "Asshole" During DUI Arrest In 2021

A video obtained by TMZ.com shows WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso’ being stopped and arrested for a DUI in July of 2021. During his arrest he called the[...] Apr 27 - A video obtained by TMZ.com shows WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso’ being stopped and arrested for a DUI in July of 2021. During his arrest he called the[...]

Two Former WWE Superstars Leaving Pro Wrestling

The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) have announced that they are stepping away from the ring in a statement released on their Twitter accou[...] Apr 27 - The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) have announced that they are stepping away from the ring in a statement released on their Twitter accou[...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 24 years ago today, DX Invades WCW On RAW IS WAR

Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by hiphopbeerdude var hls,video=document.getElementById("video");Hls.isSupported()?((hls=new Hls).loadSource("h[...] Apr 27 - Courtesy of r/SquaredCircle by hiphopbeerdude var hls,video=document.getElementById("video");Hls.isSupported()?((hls=new Hls).loadSource("h[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - TNT Title Ladder Match, 10-Man Tag Team Action, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the build for Double Or Nothing continues on TBS[...] Apr 27 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the build for Double Or Nothing continues on TBS[...]

Omos On Pro Wrestling: "I'm Still Trying To Get It, Man."

Omos was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about how his WWE tryout came to be. “At this point in time, I [...] Apr 27 - Omos was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about how his WWE tryout came to be. “At this point in time, I [...]

⏪ FLASHBACK: One Of The Best Swerves In Early nWo History

One of the best swerves in early nWo history from SquaredCircle [...] Apr 27 - One of the best swerves in early nWo history from SquaredCircle [...]

NWA Powerrr Results (4/26/2022)

NWA aired the latest episode of Powerrr on April 26th on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Cardona Family, minus Matt Cardona, wants more[...] Apr 27 - NWA aired the latest episode of Powerrr on April 26th on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Cardona Family, minus Matt Cardona, wants more[...]

Adam Cole Talks Tony Khan Buying Ring of Honor

Adam Cole recently spoke with Fightful, where he touched on the topic of Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor. “I was elated as well. Mainly becaus[...] Apr 27 - Adam Cole recently spoke with Fightful, where he touched on the topic of Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor. “I was elated as well. Mainly becaus[...]

Hangman Adam Page Will Not Be On AEW Dynamite Tonight, Says It's COVID Related

AEW World Heavyweight Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is off tonight's AEW Dynamite, announcing that he is dealing with COVID related health problems pre[...] Apr 27 - AEW World Heavyweight Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is off tonight's AEW Dynamite, announcing that he is dealing with COVID related health problems pre[...]