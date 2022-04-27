Alberto El Patron Dropped From Appearing At AAA’s TripleMania XXX

Former WWE champion Alberto El Patron will now not be appearing AAA’s TripleMania XXX pay-per-view, which takes place this Saturday.

Emily Pratt from Fanbyte is reporting that AAA has decided to no longer use Patron for the show. He was planned to be the surprise tag team partner of Laredo Kid in a triple-threat tag team match that also featured Johnny Superstar (John Morrison), Taurus, Dragon Lee, and Dralistico. Kid’s partner is now TBA.

There is no word on why AAA dropped Patron but his troubled past might have something to do with this.

We'll keep you updated.