Ricardo Rodriguez Recalls Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood's WWE Tryout
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2022
CM Punk will be the guest commentator for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match that will take place tonight on AEW Dynamite.
Former WWE ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez took to Twitter ahead of the match to remember Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood's WWE tryout many years ago.
