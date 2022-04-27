WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Sammy Guevara Could Be Getting "Good Heat Or Go-Away Heat"

During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW star Sammy Guevara, and fans turning on him and Tay Conti who is his real-life girlfriend.

“Sammy is a young guy, a young guy that, let’s just say it, is striking, he’s a good-looking kid. There’s a lot of ladies out there that want to jump on the Sammy Guevara bandwagon,” he said. “And then, Sammy Guevara, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend in Houston, Texas, in the middle of the ring. I was like, ‘what the hell is he doing?’ “Okay, not that it’s a bad thing for him to have a girlfriend, not that it’s a bad thing for him to have a long-term girlfriend, there’s nothing wrong with that. But when you’re an entertainer, when you’re the Spanish God, the last thing that you need to be doing is proposing to your long-time girlfriend. Then, that didn’t work out for him, and he got with Tay Conti. “There was a lot of rumor there, he was with Tay, he wasn’t, he was, then it came out, boom, he and Tay are together. Now they’re posting photos on social media, now every young girl in the country that watched AEW, that perhaps thought they had a chance to get a date with Sammy Guevara, all of that has gone out the window now.”

On not talking about relationships on television:

“You don’t need to be talking about that on television,” he said. “Because there again, you’ve got a lot of young people that wish they could be next to you. The reason why they buy the merch is because of that one reason. The reason why they buy the ticket, is so they can come and cheer for you for that one reason. When you take all of that away from them, that could be the beginning of the end.”

