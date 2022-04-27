WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Co-Promoting Historic Boxing Match With DAZN This Saturday
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2022
WWE is partnering with DAZN to co-promote Saturday’s boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. This is the first time women’s boxing will be headling Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Team Katie Taylor will be led by Becky Lynch, while Team Amanda Serrano will be led by RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.
DAZN, WWE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP AHEAD OF KATIE TAYLOR VS. AMANDA SERRANO
A fantastic ‘tag team’ ahead of the biggest women’s fight in boxing history.
On Saturday, undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor and seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano make history when they headline the first-ever women’s bout at the historic Madison Square Garden, live and exclusively worldwide on DAZN . The anticipation is building as fight night approaches.
What did DAZN do when they began brainstorming promotional ideas ahead of the most prominent women’s fight of all time? The global streaming service called WWE, the sports entertainment giant with a proven track record of building the biggest women’s superstars in the world.
Leading into Saturday night, there will be a Team Katie Taylor led by fellow Irishwoman Becky Lynch. Team Amanda Serrano will be led by current Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair.
Along with Lynch on Team Taylor are Irishman Sheamus and Finn Balor, as the three combine for 37.3 million followers across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The other two members of the group are Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler. Along with Belair, Team Serrano features two Puerto Rican superstars in Damian Priest and Queen Zelina, with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss rounding out the group.
Lynch is one of WWE’s most popular superstars and held the Raw Women’s title until earlier this month when she was beaten by none other than Belair at WrestleMania 38. Belair main evented WrestleMania last year with Sasha Banks – making history as the first two black women to main event WrestleMania in 2021.
Belair won, and the pair won an ESPY for the match – a feat on par with this massive women’s boxing event at MSG.
Lynch and Belair will attend the official weigh-in on Friday. A custom Raw Women’s title will be given to the winner of the fight.
Apr 27 - CM Punk will be the guest commentator for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match that will take place tonight on AEW Dynamite. Former WWE ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez took to Twitter ahead [...]
Apr 27 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network drew 577,000 viewers for the 2-hour broadcast, which is up on the week previous of 569,000 viewers. The show scored a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 [...]
Apr 27
Taz Undergoes Stem Cell Treatment On His Knee Taz revealed on social media that he is recovering from stem cell treatment on his knee. The AEW star reveals this is the first time trying stem cell treatments: "First Stem Cell & PRP treatmen[...]
Apr 27 - Taz revealed on social media that he is recovering from stem cell treatment on his knee. The AEW star reveals this is the first time trying stem cell treatments: "First Stem Cell & PRP treatmen[...]
Apr 27 - During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW star Sammy Guevara, and fans turning on him and Tay Conti who is his real-life girlfriend. “Sammy is a young guy, a young guy th[...]
Apr 27 - AEW CEO Tony Khan has been invited as a guest speaker at the Collision Conference in June, where he will give a talk about the success of AEW and how the promotion is revolutionizing the pro wrestling[...]
Apr 27
New Segment Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite The Jericho Appreciation Society will be involved in a newly announced segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Chris Jericho took to Twitter and revealed he will be on Dynamite with his crew[...]
Apr 27 - The Jericho Appreciation Society will be involved in a newly announced segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Chris Jericho took to Twitter and revealed he will be on Dynamite with his crew[...]
Apr 27 - Everyone is going to see very soon that @WWE has not only been massively suppressing me, but many other talents and former talents via their social media. I’ve told the truth from day 1 and th[...]
Apr 27 - WWE is partnering with DAZN to co-promote Saturday’s boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. This is the first time women’s boxing will be headling Madison Square Garden in N[...]
Apr 27
WWE Has Plans To Host More Stadium Shows In 2023 Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reports WWE intends to hold more stadium shows in 2023 with the hope to generate more revenue and interest in the brand. "A source over at WWE mentioned that WW[...]
Apr 27 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reports WWE intends to hold more stadium shows in 2023 with the hope to generate more revenue and interest in the brand. "A source over at WWE mentioned that WW[...]
Apr 27 - During the latest episode of the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr discussed how there was a storyline proposed regarding the introduction of The Undertake[...]
Apr 27 - AEW star Dustin Rhodes was recently a guest on Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog during which he talked about how he hopes to help the AEW women’s division reach the same level as the WWE women&rsq[...]
Apr 27 - A video obtained by TMZ.com shows WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso’ being stopped and arrested for a DUI in July of 2021. During his arrest he called the police officer an "asshole" ... "WWE star Jimm[...]
Apr 27
Two Former WWE Superstars Leaving Pro Wrestling The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) have announced that they are stepping away from the ring in a statement released on their Twitter accounts. Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Wo[...]
Apr 27 - The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) have announced that they are stepping away from the ring in a statement released on their Twitter accounts. Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Wo[...]
Apr 27 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the build for Double Or Nothing continues on TBS. Dynamite will feature a Ladder Match for the AE[...]
Apr 27 - One of the best swerves in early nWo history from SquaredCircle [...]
Apr 27
NWA Powerrr Results (4/26/2022) NWA aired the latest episode of Powerrr on April 26th on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Cardona Family, minus Matt Cardona, wants more gold. - Nick Aldis def. Jordan Clearwater - NWA[...]
Apr 27 - NWA aired the latest episode of Powerrr on April 26th on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Cardona Family, minus Matt Cardona, wants more gold. - Nick Aldis def. Jordan Clearwater - NWA[...]
Apr 27
Adam Cole Talks Tony Khan Buying Ring of Honor Adam Cole recently spoke with Fightful, where he touched on the topic of Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor. “I was elated as well. Mainly because Ring of Honor was not only so important and infl[...]
Apr 27 - Adam Cole recently spoke with Fightful, where he touched on the topic of Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor. “I was elated as well. Mainly because Ring of Honor was not only so important and infl[...]
Apr 27 - AEW World Heavyweight Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is off tonight's AEW Dynamite, announcing that he is dealing with COVID related health problems preventing him from appearing. The tweet is below. [...]
Apr 27
NJPW STRONG Ignition Event Announced For June New Japan Pro Wrestling put out the following announcement: Since its debut in December 2021, NJPW STRONG has established an incredible home in the Vermont Hollywood, with packed and red hot crowds[...]
Apr 27 - New Japan Pro Wrestling put out the following announcement: Since its debut in December 2021, NJPW STRONG has established an incredible home in the Vermont Hollywood, with packed and red hot crowds[...]
Apr 27 - I love this video.One of the biggest compliments I got about the Wrestlemania match with Johnny Knoxville was Michael Cole, who’s seen & called it all for 25 years, saying it was the most [...]
Apr 27
Joey Janela Reveals When His AEW Contract Expires Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the fuck did I spend my money on? I spent it on fucking lobster, lots and lots of fuck[...]
Apr 27 - Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the fuck did I spend my money on? I spent it on fucking lobster, lots and lots of fuck[...]