New Details Released For Next Month’s CZW PPV's

Stonecutter Media has released details regarding next month’s CZW PPV's:

THE WILDEST WRESTLING WITH THE BIGGEST STARS – CZW’S BRAND OF ULTRA-VIOLENT MAYHEM IS ON FULL DISPLAY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN MAY!

Saraya Knight is the featured star in this month’s CZW Girlz: Wild Ring Warz, and her epic fight with Mickey Knuckles is one for the ages And in CZW: Death Stock Wrestling, Rickey Shane Page leads a lineup filled with savage bloodletting like you’ve never seen before! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in May:

CZW: Death Stock Wrestling – Featuring three titanic bouts! Stockade vs. G-Raver vs. Casanova Valentine vs. SCHLAK vs. Jimmy Lloyd; Drew Parker vs. Rickey Shane Page; Jimmy Lloyd vs. Mance Warner!

CZW Girlz: Wild Ring Warz – Featuring three thunderous fights! Saraya Knight vs. Mickey Knuckles; Kimber Lee vs. Allysin Kay; Lexxus vs. Jessicka Havok!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!