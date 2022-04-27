Two Former WWE Superstars Leaving Pro Wrestling

The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) have announced that they are stepping away from the ring in a statement released on their Twitter accounts.

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The ‘Inspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) confirmed today that they will be indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action.

“The Inspiration have been a great part of IMPACT’s Knockouts roster and wonderful to work with,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Cassie and Jessie are incredibly talented performers. Everyone at IMPACT wishes them every success in the future.”

The IInspiration issued a joint statement: “We first want to thank Scott D’Amore and the entire IMPACT family. “We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way.”