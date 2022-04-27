Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - TNT Title Ladder Match, 10-Man Tag Team Action, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the build for Double Or Nothing continues on TBS.

Dynamite will feature a Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title, plus a big ten-man tag team match.

Below is the full card for tonight's event:

- Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

- Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight

- The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

- AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR face off against each other in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary

- AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and join us later on for live coverage at 8pm ET.