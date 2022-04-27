- Now it's announced Mims is not the next challenger as Thom Latimer and Kamille cut a promo.

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - TNT Title Ladder Match, 10-Man Tag Team Action, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the build for Double Or Nothing continues on TBS. Dynamite will feature a Ladder Match for the AE[...] Apr 27 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the build for Double Or Nothing continues on TBS. Dynamite will feature a Ladder Match for the AE[...]

Omos On Pro Wrestling: "I'm Still Trying To Get It, Man."

Omos was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about how his WWE tryout came to be. “At this point in time, I don’t have a license because I don’t h[...] Apr 27 - Omos was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about how his WWE tryout came to be. “At this point in time, I don’t have a license because I don’t h[...]

⏪ FLASHBACK: One Of The Best Swerves In Early nWo History

One of the best swerves in early nWo history from SquaredCircle [...] Apr 27 - One of the best swerves in early nWo history from SquaredCircle [...]

NWA Powerrr Results (4/26/2022)

NWA aired the latest episode of Powerrr on April 26th on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Cardona Family, minus Matt Cardona, wants more gold. - Nick Aldis def. Jordan Clearwater - NWA[...] Apr 27 - NWA aired the latest episode of Powerrr on April 26th on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Cardona Family, minus Matt Cardona, wants more gold. - Nick Aldis def. Jordan Clearwater - NWA[...]

Adam Cole Talks Tony Khan Buying Ring of Honor

Adam Cole recently spoke with Fightful, where he touched on the topic of Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor. “I was elated as well. Mainly because Ring of Honor was not only so important and infl[...] Apr 27 - Adam Cole recently spoke with Fightful, where he touched on the topic of Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor. “I was elated as well. Mainly because Ring of Honor was not only so important and infl[...]

Hangman Adam Page Will Not Be On AEW Dynamite Tonight, Says It's COVID Related

AEW World Heavyweight Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is off tonight's AEW Dynamite, announcing that he is dealing with COVID related health problems preventing him from appearing. The tweet is below. [...] Apr 27 - AEW World Heavyweight Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is off tonight's AEW Dynamite, announcing that he is dealing with COVID related health problems preventing him from appearing. The tweet is below. [...]

NJPW STRONG Ignition Event Announced For June

New Japan Pro Wrestling put out the following announcement: Since its debut in December 2021, NJPW STRONG has established an incredible home in the Vermont Hollywood, with packed and red hot crowds[...] Apr 27 - New Japan Pro Wrestling put out the following announcement: Since its debut in December 2021, NJPW STRONG has established an incredible home in the Vermont Hollywood, with packed and red hot crowds[...]

Latest News On VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Ring' Season 4

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that VICE TV has yet to renew its hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" for a fourth season. “I’ve not hea[...] Apr 27 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that VICE TV has yet to renew its hit series "Dark Side of the Ring" for a fourth season. “I’ve not hea[...]

Sami Zayn: "One Of The Biggest Compliments I Got About The WrestleMania Match With Johnny Knoxville Was Michael Cole"

I love this video.One of the biggest compliments I got about the Wrestlemania match with Johnny Knoxville was Michael Cole, who’s seen & called it all for 25 years, saying it was the most [...] Apr 27 - I love this video.One of the biggest compliments I got about the Wrestlemania match with Johnny Knoxville was Michael Cole, who’s seen & called it all for 25 years, saying it was the most [...]

Joey Janela Reveals When His AEW Contract Expires

Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the fuck did I spend my money on? I spent it on fucking lobster, lots and lots of fuck[...] Apr 27 - Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the fuck did I spend my money on? I spent it on fucking lobster, lots and lots of fuck[...]

📸 PHOTO: A Young Mickie James With AJ Styles and Amazing Red

Ohh young Mickie James with young Aj Styles and Amazing Red 🥰 pic.twitter.com/N2iErCDWAP — Soa✨ (@Soawax_) November 4, 2021 [...] Apr 27 - Ohh young Mickie James with young Aj Styles and Amazing Red 🥰 pic.twitter.com/N2iErCDWAP — Soa✨ (@Soawax_) November 4, 2021 [...]

Bruce Prichard Applies For Interesting Trademark

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard has applied for an interesting trademark. He recently filed to trademark "I Used To Be Over" for merchandise and podcast purposes. A description of the trade[...] Apr 27 - WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard has applied for an interesting trademark. He recently filed to trademark "I Used To Be Over" for merchandise and podcast purposes. A description of the trade[...]

Kay Lee Ray Receives A New Ring Name For WWE NXT 2.0

Former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has a new ring name now she is in WWE NXT 2.0. She will now be going by the name of Alba Fyre which was revealed during a vignette on this week's epis[...] Apr 27 - Former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has a new ring name now she is in WWE NXT 2.0. She will now be going by the name of Alba Fyre which was revealed during a vignette on this week's epis[...]

Competitors Announced For Inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

WWE announced four competitors for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on this week's episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The inaugural Women’s Breakout Tournament kicks off on May 10, 202[...] Apr 27 - WWE announced four competitors for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on this week's episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The inaugural Women’s Breakout Tournament kicks off on May 10, 202[...]

WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

WWE held their most recent tapings for the NXT Level Up show at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. NXT Level Up will air Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network imme[...] Apr 27 - WWE held their most recent tapings for the NXT Level Up show at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. NXT Level Up will air Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network imme[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results - April 26, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 26, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Singles Match: Nikkita Lyons vs Lash Legend We open wi[...] Apr 27 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 26, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Singles Match: Nikkita Lyons vs Lash Legend We open wi[...]

AEW Dark Results (April 26 2022)

Red Velvet defeated Dulce Tormenta via Pinfall (2:39) ~ Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico via Pinfall (3:57) ~ Anna Jay & Skye Blue defeated The Bunny & Raychell Rose via Su[...] Apr 26 - Red Velvet defeated Dulce Tormenta via Pinfall (2:39) ~ Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico via Pinfall (3:57) ~ Anna Jay & Skye Blue defeated The Bunny & Raychell Rose via Su[...]

📸 PHOTO: The 24/7 Title Double Commitment Ceremony Photo

24/7 Title Double Commitment Ceremony Group Photo from SquaredCircle [...] Apr 26 - 24/7 Title Double Commitment Ceremony Group Photo from SquaredCircle [...]

Will Ospreay to Kenny Omega: "You Gonna Be Alright For June ?"

You gonna be alright for June ? https://t.co/EOGttJfJVA — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 26, 2022 [...] Apr 26 - You gonna be alright for June ? https://t.co/EOGttJfJVA — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 26, 2022 [...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 23 Years Ago, DDP Lost and Regained The WCW World Heavyweight Championship

23 years ago today, on an episode of Monday Nitro, after losing the WCW title to Sting earlier in the night, DDP regained the title later that night in a fatal four way match. from SquaredCircle [...] Apr 26 - 23 years ago today, on an episode of Monday Nitro, after losing the WCW title to Sting earlier in the night, DDP regained the title later that night in a fatal four way match. from SquaredCircle [...]

WWE Produced A Ric Flair Tribute Video Package Anticipating His Death In 2017

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Pivot podcast during which he talked about waking up from a coma after being near death in 2017. He revealed in the interview that WWE was anticipating his[...] Apr 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Pivot podcast during which he talked about waking up from a coma after being near death in 2017. He revealed in the interview that WWE was anticipating his[...]

Pat Buck: "Life is short. Work somewhere awesome."

“Life is short. Work somewhere awesome.” @AEW 👊🏻 🤼‍♂️ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jZQNbAUYXc — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) April 26, 2022 [...] Apr 26 - “Life is short. Work somewhere awesome.” @AEW 👊🏻 🤼‍♂️ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jZQNbAUYXc — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) April 26, 2022 [...]

Buff Bagwell: "I Was Told To Stay Away From Twitter"

I was told to stay away from twitter for a few days by “PR” people, but that’s just not me, I love being able to interact with people on here, and if my past is brought up I will e[...] Apr 26 - I was told to stay away from twitter for a few days by “PR” people, but that’s just not me, I love being able to interact with people on here, and if my past is brought up I will e[...]

📺 WATCH: Kane & Glenn Jacobs Are NOT The Same Person

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shares his mutual admiration of WWE Hall of Famer Kane with Ezekiel, Elias’ “younger brother.” Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Netwo[...] Apr 26 - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shares his mutual admiration of WWE Hall of Famer Kane with Ezekiel, Elias’ “younger brother.” Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Netwo[...]