Kay Lee Ray Receives A New Ring Name For WWE NXT 2.0

Former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has a new ring name now she is in WWE NXT 2.0.

She will now be going by the name of Alba Fyre which was revealed during a vignette on this week's episode. During the video package, she talked about how she must resurrect her past and how the fire is a catalyst.

As previously reported, WWE is renaming all their new talent or shortening their names as not to include any real first or last names.