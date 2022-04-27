WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

WWE held their most recent tapings for the NXT Level Up show at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

NXT Level Up will air Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Below are the full spoiler:

- Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen.

- Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller.

- Andre Chase defeated Quincy Elliott.