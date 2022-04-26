WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Produced A Ric Flair Tribute Video Package Anticipating His Death In 2017
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2022
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Pivot podcast during which he talked about waking up from a coma after being near death in 2017.
He revealed in the interview that WWE was anticipating his death and even had a tribute video package made up for him:
"31 days later, I woke up in the ICU. For 13 days I was on life support. I had no memory for six months. I could remember going forward, but I had no memory of the past. They wrote me off. I was operated on Monday morning. The WWE made a package because it was, like, a 5% chance that I would make it through it. It makes you re-evaluate everything. But at the end of the day, I still think that if you’re not hurting anybody, and you’re certainly not being malicious, I don’t think it’s wrong to have fun. I’m not going to stop. I spent a year worrying that I was going to die every day. Once you’ve been that sick, I mean, all you do, and it’s kind of like getting over that anxiety, then you start feeling more comfortable. Then I had one beer, and one champagne, and then two beers and then a couple of years now and drinking the vodka once in a while. I guess the best way to put it is there’s nothing left for me to do. I’m going to have fun. My family is all in a good place."