I was told to stay away from twitter for a few days by “PR” people, but that’s just not me, I love being able to interact with people on here, and if my past is brought up I will explain myself respect those that decide to get off the boat and love those that decide to ride it

Will Ospreay to Kenny Omega: "You Gonna Be Alright For June ?"

You gonna be alright for June ? https://t.co/EOGttJfJVA — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 26, 2022 [...] Apr 26 - You gonna be alright for June ? https://t.co/EOGttJfJVA — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 26, 2022 [...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 23 Years Ago, DDP Lost and Regained The WCW World Heavyweight Championship

23 years on April 26, 1999, DDP lost the belt to Sting, then won the belt back hours later in another four-corners match against Sting, Kevin Nash and Goldberg on a memorable episode of WCW Nitro! [...] Apr 26 - 23 years on April 26, 1999, DDP lost the belt to Sting, then won the belt back hours later in another four-corners match against Sting, Kevin Nash and Goldberg on a memorable episode of WCW Nitro! [...]

WWE Produced A Ric Flair Tribute Video Package Anticipating His Death In 2017

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Pivot podcast during which he talked about waking up from a coma after being near death in 2017. He revealed in the interview that WWE was anticipating his[...] Apr 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Pivot podcast during which he talked about waking up from a coma after being near death in 2017. He revealed in the interview that WWE was anticipating his[...]

Pat Buck: "Life is short. Work somewhere awesome."

“Life is short. Work somewhere awesome.” @AEW 👊🏻 🤼‍♂️ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jZQNbAUYXc — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) April 26, 2022 [...] Apr 26 - “Life is short. Work somewhere awesome.” @AEW 👊🏻 🤼‍♂️ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jZQNbAUYXc — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) April 26, 2022 [...]

Buff Bagwell: "I Was Told To Stay Away From Twitter"

📺 WATCH: Kane & Glenn Jacobs Are NOT The Same Person

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shares his mutual admiration of WWE Hall of Famer Kane with Ezekiel, Elias’ “younger brother.” Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Netwo[...] Apr 26 - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shares his mutual admiration of WWE Hall of Famer Kane with Ezekiel, Elias’ “younger brother.” Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Netwo[...]

IMPACT World Title Match Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

An IMPACT World Championship will take place on this coming Thursday’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. This past Saturday at the Rebellion pay-per-view, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the[...] Apr 26 - An IMPACT World Championship will take place on this coming Thursday’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. This past Saturday at the Rebellion pay-per-view, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Scheduled For Tonight’s NXT 2.0 (SPOILER)

WWE is bringing a Hall of Famer in to appear on tonight's NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Rick Steiner, the father of Bron Breakker is set to appear according to a report from PWInsider. Just a few weeks ag[...] Apr 26 - WWE is bringing a Hall of Famer in to appear on tonight's NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Rick Steiner, the father of Bron Breakker is set to appear according to a report from PWInsider. Just a few weeks ag[...]

📺 WATCH: Sasha Banks Joins "Good Mythical Morning" To Destroy Stuff

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks joined "Good Mythical Morning" to DESTROY STUFF!! Check out her appearance below: [...] Apr 26 - WWE Superstar Sasha Banks joined "Good Mythical Morning" to DESTROY STUFF!! Check out her appearance below: [...]

Kenny Omega Believes He Can Still Win Wrestler Of The Year, “The Bar Is Shockingly Low In 2022”

AEW star Kenny Omega won the 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award after a stellar year at the top of All Elite Wrestling, however, this year Omega has been out of ring action deal[...] Apr 26 - AEW star Kenny Omega won the 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award after a stellar year at the top of All Elite Wrestling, however, this year Omega has been out of ring action deal[...]

Randy Orton Celebrated His 20th WWE Anniversary By Himself

This week's Monday Night RAW was a celebration of 20 years of Randy Orton in WWE but Randy was in no mood for a big celebration, in fact, he spent time alone on his tour bus playing the video game Eld[...] Apr 26 - This week's Monday Night RAW was a celebration of 20 years of Randy Orton in WWE but Randy was in no mood for a big celebration, in fact, he spent time alone on his tour bus playing the video game Eld[...]

Special Guest Commentator Announced For Dax vs Cash Match On AEW Dynamite

CM Punk is set to join the commentary team for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced that Punk will join the commentary to call the action for[...] Apr 26 - CM Punk is set to join the commentary team for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced that Punk will join the commentary to call the action for[...]

Updated Match Card For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022, New Match Added

During Monday's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an Arm Wrestling Match. Following the match, Omos attacked Lashley. Later in the broadcast, Omos challenged Lashley to a rematch at WrestleMan[...] Apr 26 - During Monday's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an Arm Wrestling Match. Following the match, Omos attacked Lashley. Later in the broadcast, Omos challenged Lashley to a rematch at WrestleMan[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - A Debut Scheduled, Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn, More

WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight live on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Tony D’Angelo facing Xyon Quinn in a singles match. In addition, Nathan Frazer debuts, plus Solo Sikoa is[...] Apr 26 - WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight live on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Tony D’Angelo facing Xyon Quinn in a singles match. In addition, Nathan Frazer debuts, plus Solo Sikoa is[...]

Another WWE Raw Superstars Has Ring Name Shortened

Tommaso Ciampa is the latest WWE Superstar to have his ring name shortened. During Monday's RAW broadcast, Mustafa Ali returned after many months away and defeated The Miz. Following the match, Ali w[...] Apr 26 - Tommaso Ciampa is the latest WWE Superstar to have his ring name shortened. During Monday's RAW broadcast, Mustafa Ali returned after many months away and defeated The Miz. Following the match, Ali w[...]

Mustafa Ali Returns to Monday Night RAW, Defeats The Miz, Gets Attacked by Tommaso Ciampa

On the April 25, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE programming, now back to working as a babyface. Ali picked up a victory over former two-time WWE Champion The[...] Apr 26 - On the April 25, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE programming, now back to working as a babyface. Ali picked up a victory over former two-time WWE Champion The[...]

Asuka Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to Monday Night RAW, Confronts Becky Lynch

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Asuka made her return to RAW after being absent from WWE programming for several months. She confronted former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch[...] Apr 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Asuka made her return to RAW after being absent from WWE programming for several months. She confronted former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 25 2022)

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan '5' Angels, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen & RC Dupree via Pinfall (3:09) ~ Kris Statlander defeated Julia Ha[...] Apr 25 - Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan '5' Angels, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen & RC Dupree via Pinfall (3:09) ~ Kris Statlander defeated Julia Ha[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 25, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Randy Orton's 20th Anniversary Celebration We open straight [...] Apr 25 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Randy Orton's 20th Anniversary Celebration We open straight [...]

Mick Foley Is Considering Leaving Elon Musk's Twitter Platform

On Monday, The board of Twitter agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk. Musk commented on his decision to purchase, saying: "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its pote[...] Apr 25 - On Monday, The board of Twitter agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk. Musk commented on his decision to purchase, saying: "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its pote[...]

Anthony Bowens Shares His Love Of Working With Tony Khan In AEW

AEW star Anthony Bowens recently took part in an interview with the Under The Ring podcast during which he touched upon working with AEW President Tony Khan. On working for Tony Khan: &[...] Apr 25 - AEW star Anthony Bowens recently took part in an interview with the Under The Ring podcast during which he touched upon working with AEW President Tony Khan. On working for Tony Khan: &[...]

AEW Star Talks His Battle With Crohn’s Disease

The Dark Order’s Preston Vance (10) discussed being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease 20 years ago as a young kid and how it led to his love of pro wrestling: “20 years ago I was dia[...] Apr 25 - The Dark Order’s Preston Vance (10) discussed being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease 20 years ago as a young kid and how it led to his love of pro wrestling: “20 years ago I was dia[...]

Ronda Rousey Admits Remembering Layouts Of Matches Is Hard

Appearing on the Wives of Wrestling podcast with Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle and Jon Alba, Ronda Rousey discussed the differences between working for WWE compared to her Judo and MMA careers and how rem[...] Apr 25 - Appearing on the Wives of Wrestling podcast with Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle and Jon Alba, Ronda Rousey discussed the differences between working for WWE compared to her Judo and MMA careers and how rem[...]