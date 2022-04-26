📺 WATCH: Kane & Glenn Jacobs Are NOT The Same Person

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shares his mutual admiration of WWE Hall of Famer Kane with Ezekiel, Elias’ “younger brother.” Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

Will Ospreay to Kenny Omega: "You Gonna Be Alright For June ?"

You gonna be alright for June ? https://t.co/EOGttJfJVA — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) Apr[...] Apr 26 - You gonna be alright for June ? https://t.co/EOGttJfJVA — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) Apr[...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 23 Years Ago, DDP Lost and Regained The WCW World Heavyweight Championship

23 years on April 26, 1999, DDP lost the belt to Sting, then won the belt back hours later in another four-corners match against Sting, Kevin Nash and[...] Apr 26 - 23 years on April 26, 1999, DDP lost the belt to Sting, then won the belt back hours later in another four-corners match against Sting, Kevin Nash and[...]

WWE Produced A Ric Flair Tribute Video Package Anticipating His Death In 2017

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Pivot podcast during which he talked about waking up from a coma after being near death in 2017. He revea[...] Apr 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Pivot podcast during which he talked about waking up from a coma after being near death in 2017. He revea[...]

Pat Buck: "Life is short. Work somewhere awesome."

“Life is short. Work somewhere awesome.” @AEW 👊🏻 🤼‍♂️ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jZQNbAUYXc — Pat Buck (@bucknever[...] Apr 26 - “Life is short. Work somewhere awesome.” @AEW 👊🏻 🤼‍♂️ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jZQNbAUYXc — Pat Buck (@bucknever[...]

Buff Bagwell: "I Was Told To Stay Away From Twitter"

I was told to stay away from twitter for a few days by “PR” people, but that’s just not me, I love being able to interact with peo[...] Apr 26 - I was told to stay away from twitter for a few days by “PR” people, but that’s just not me, I love being able to interact with peo[...]

📺 WATCH: Kane & Glenn Jacobs Are NOT The Same Person

IMPACT World Title Match Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

An IMPACT World Championship will take place on this coming Thursday’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. This past Saturday at the Rebellion pay-per[...] Apr 26 - An IMPACT World Championship will take place on this coming Thursday’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. This past Saturday at the Rebellion pay-per[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Scheduled For Tonight’s NXT 2.0 (SPOILER)

WWE is bringing a Hall of Famer in to appear on tonight's NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Rick Steiner, the father of Bron Breakker is set to appear accordin[...] Apr 26 - WWE is bringing a Hall of Famer in to appear on tonight's NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Rick Steiner, the father of Bron Breakker is set to appear accordin[...]

📺 WATCH: Sasha Banks Joins "Good Mythical Morning" To Destroy Stuff

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks joined "Good Mythical Morning" to DESTROY STUFF!! Check out her appearance below: [...] Apr 26 - WWE Superstar Sasha Banks joined "Good Mythical Morning" to DESTROY STUFF!! Check out her appearance below: [...]

Kenny Omega Believes He Can Still Win Wrestler Of The Year, “The Bar Is Shockingly Low In 2022”

AEW star Kenny Omega won the 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award after a stellar year at the top of All Elite Wrestling, however[...] Apr 26 - AEW star Kenny Omega won the 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award after a stellar year at the top of All Elite Wrestling, however[...]

Randy Orton Celebrated His 20th WWE Anniversary By Himself

This week's Monday Night RAW was a celebration of 20 years of Randy Orton in WWE but Randy was in no mood for a big celebration, in fact, he spent tim[...] Apr 26 - This week's Monday Night RAW was a celebration of 20 years of Randy Orton in WWE but Randy was in no mood for a big celebration, in fact, he spent tim[...]

Special Guest Commentator Announced For Dax vs Cash Match On AEW Dynamite

CM Punk is set to join the commentary team for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced that Pu[...] Apr 26 - CM Punk is set to join the commentary team for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced that Pu[...]

Updated Match Card For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022, New Match Added

During Monday's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an Arm Wrestling Match. Following the match, Omos attacked Lashley. Later in the broadcast, [...] Apr 26 - During Monday's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an Arm Wrestling Match. Following the match, Omos attacked Lashley. Later in the broadcast, [...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - A Debut Scheduled, Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn, More

WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight live on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Tony D’Angelo facing Xyon Quinn in a singles match. In [...] Apr 26 - WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight live on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Tony D’Angelo facing Xyon Quinn in a singles match. In [...]

Another WWE Raw Superstars Has Ring Name Shortened

Tommaso Ciampa is the latest WWE Superstar to have his ring name shortened. During Monday's RAW broadcast, Mustafa Ali returned after many months awa[...] Apr 26 - Tommaso Ciampa is the latest WWE Superstar to have his ring name shortened. During Monday's RAW broadcast, Mustafa Ali returned after many months awa[...]

Mustafa Ali Returns to Monday Night RAW, Defeats The Miz, Gets Attacked by Tommaso Ciampa

On the April 25, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE programming, now back to working as a babyface. Ali picked [...] Apr 26 - On the April 25, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE programming, now back to working as a babyface. Ali picked [...]

Asuka Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to Monday Night RAW, Confronts Becky Lynch

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Asuka made her return to RAW after being absent from WWE programming for several months. She [...] Apr 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Asuka made her return to RAW after being absent from WWE programming for several months. She [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 25 2022)

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan '5' Angels, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen & RC Dupree via Pi[...] Apr 25 - Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan '5' Angels, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen & RC Dupree via Pi[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 25, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Randy Orton[...] Apr 25 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Randy Orton[...]

Mick Foley Is Considering Leaving Elon Musk's Twitter Platform

On Monday, The board of Twitter agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk. Musk commented on his decision to purchase, saying: [...] Apr 25 - On Monday, The board of Twitter agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk. Musk commented on his decision to purchase, saying: [...]

Anthony Bowens Shares His Love Of Working With Tony Khan In AEW

AEW star Anthony Bowens recently took part in an interview with the Under The Ring podcast during which he touched upon working with AEW Presiden[...] Apr 25 - AEW star Anthony Bowens recently took part in an interview with the Under The Ring podcast during which he touched upon working with AEW Presiden[...]

AEW Star Talks His Battle With Crohn’s Disease

The Dark Order’s Preston Vance (10) discussed being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease 20 years ago as a young kid and how it led to his love [...] Apr 25 - The Dark Order’s Preston Vance (10) discussed being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease 20 years ago as a young kid and how it led to his love [...]

Ronda Rousey Admits Remembering Layouts Of Matches Is Hard

Appearing on the Wives of Wrestling podcast with Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle and Jon Alba, Ronda Rousey discussed the differences between working for WW[...] Apr 25 - Appearing on the Wives of Wrestling podcast with Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle and Jon Alba, Ronda Rousey discussed the differences between working for WW[...]