WWE Hall Of Famer Scheduled For Tonight’s NXT 2.0 (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2022

WWE is bringing a Hall of Famer in to appear on tonight's NXT 2.0 on USA Network.

Rick Steiner, the father of Bron Breakker is set to appear according to a report from PWInsider.

Just a few weeks ago, Rick was involved in an angle where Joe Gacy kidnapped him and put him in a shark tank. Rick hasn’t been seen on WWE television since.

Rick was recently joined by his brother Scott and both were inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame earlier this month.

Below is the currently announced card for tonight's episode:

- Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

- Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Legado del Fantasma 

- Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

- Nathan Frazer debuts

- Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

- Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn.

 

 
Source: pwinsider.com
